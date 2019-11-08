Kaiser Permanente's Berta Bejarano wins 2019 Latino Business Leadership Awards

Professional background: Court interpreter; federal and state linguist; Equity/Inclusion and Diversity Subject Matter expert

Education: Bachelor of Art, Spanish, University of California, Berkeley; Master of Arts, Stanford Univeristy; MBA, SMU.

Staff: 25+ Biography:

Berta Alicia Bejarano is an experienced leader in the field of linguistics she has a deep understanding of Latinx community and issues. She brings depth on issues related to equity and community health.

Her commitment to service and the Latino community runs deep. Her family is from Colima Mexico and raised in Oakland. Her childhood exposed her to the challenges of an under resourced urban neighborhood and inspired her to be the first one in her family to go to college.

While seeing how hard her father worked raising four children with only one income, she was inspired by the power of community health workers and became committed to the critical work of providing language serves to all our Limited English Proficient patients to affect systemic and enduring changes to improve the wellbeing of communities. As a federal and state court interpreter, bridging the gap of language, communication transparency and ensuring quality language services has propelled her strong work ethic to create equity for all our patients.

Berta Alicia Bejarano has over 20 years of solid experience working with community leaders, language services, equity, diversity and inclusion, and foundations to bring about large scale, transformational changes that have impacted the lives of people.

For the past 10 years, she has worked as the Director of Language Services for Kaiser Permanente San Rafael where she has launched and establish one of the most robust language services department in Northern California and serves on several internal and external councils as a linguistic subject matter expert.

“It is an incredible honor and privilege to work in the community I serve and work with extraordinary Kaiser Permanente San Rafael leadership, colleagues, physicians and staff at a pivotal time of growth for Latinos in California. I look forward to partnering with our community and Kaiser Permanente leaders from across our communities to push forward solutions that will bring about greater equity for the Latinx community. This is a historic time for Californians and a perfect opportunity to showcase how investing and elevating Latinos will benefit the economic vitality of the state and serve as a model for the rest of the nation.”

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

In 2019 Berta Bejarano led the implementation and execution across Kaiser Permanente Regions in Northern, California the Video Remote Interpreter program. Which is a video telecommunication service that uses devices such as web cameras with PCs, videophones or iPads to provide sign language or spoken language interpreting services within 60 seconds or less to our patients on site.