National Latino Peace Officers Association's Rosie De Alvarez wins 2019 Latino Business Leadership Awards

Tell us your story and that of your organization: My family is originally from Michoacán, Mexico. My grandfather migrated to the United States as a Bracero in the early ’40s, and the rest of the family followed shortly after. My parents, like many farmworkers, are the backbone of the wine industry and have contributed to the financial success of the Napa Valley. Like many Latinos, they graciously cultivated the crops and the land that attract thousands of tourists to this coveted agricultural sector.

At a young age, I became aware of the physical hardships that my parents endured as farmworkers as they subjected their bodies to extreme weather conditions for limited wages. I also had an opportunity to witness their resilience and strength, as they fiercely boycotted affluent wineries for regulatory reforms, alongside Cesar Chavez with the United Farm Workers movement.

The exposure to grassroots organizing at such a young age played a pivotal role in my career choice. The exposure also influenced and encouraged me to advocate for the disenfranchised and marginalized communities, and inspired my passion for social justice.

I discovered my professional passion in the law enforcement field approximately 20 years ago. Since then, I have been fortunate to work for administrators that have encouraged relational policing, supported the research of disparities in the criminal justice system, and encouraged me to be a catalyst for change.

My commitment to reducing racial and gender disparities led me to become involved with the National Latino Peace Officers Association (NLPOA). The NLPOA began in the early ’70s with an objective to eliminate prejudice and discrimination in the criminal justice system, provide professional development of its members, and reduce juvenile delinquency. The association executes these objectives by engaging the Latino communities in programs for vulnerable youth, awarding scholarships, and mentoring the underserved and unrepresented population.

In 2016, I founded the Marin County Chapter of NLPOA, and in 2018, I was elected as the NLPOA Vice President of the Northern California region. As an executive board member and VP, I am responsible for providing oversight, guidance, and advisory to approximately seven Bay Area NLPOA nonprofit chapters including, Sonoma, Marin, San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, and Sacramento. I have focused my efforts on the development of a strategic plan to achieve racial equity and advancement opportunities for my members, as well as the implementation of strategies to strengthen community relationships.

The NLPOA continuously inspires the need for a humanist approach in law enforcement, and our members include some of the most knowledgeable, experienced, and compassionate commanders, officers, and civilians. The association has grown to become one of the largest Latino law enforcement associations in the United States. The NLPOA has chapters in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Wisconsin, and 21 chapters in California.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

This year has brought many blessings, including a new addition to our family. We are very excited and very much in love.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

I am most proud of the recognition that I have received from the community. In 2017, I was awarded the Spirit of Marin Award by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Marin County; the award is presented to leading citizens for outstanding achievements that exemplify a professional and civic commitment that significantly benefits the community. I added this honor to my other accomplishments, which include, Marin County Employee of the Year, and Outstanding Business Diversity Award of 2016.