Cecilia Quintana-Perez of San Rafael City Schools wins 2019 Latino Business Leadership Awards

Bahia Vista School Principal Cecilia Quintana-Perez said the most important student data points for her are daily smiles, hugs and interactions.

Professional background: 18 years as a classroom teacher and instructional coach, 5 years as principal

Education: Bachelor of Arts, liberal studies, Sonoma State University; master's degree in curriculum design and instruction, Dominican University of California; master's degree in educational leadership, San Francisco State University

Tell us your story and that of your organization: For the last five years I’ve had the privilege of serving as the principal of Bahia Vista School, located in the Canal neighborhood of San Rafael.

Our school reflects the cultural makeup of the community.

About 98% of our students are Latino, the majority of which are first-generation. English learners comprise about 95% of our student population. I began my career as a teacher at Bahia Vista where I taught for 16 years. I also worked in the district as an instructional coach.

When the opportunity to return to Bahia Vista as principal five years ago presented itself, I knew I had to go for it!

It brings me tremendous joy and pride to lead a stellar team of educators and work alongside staff, students and families to realize our collective vision to close the opportunity gaps in our community by focusing on the needs of the whole child.

At Bahia Vista, we believe that our primary role as educators and advocates is to make children confident and creative builders of their future. Students are encouraged to meet academic challenges with openness, enthusiasm, and a willingness to solve problems.

We strive to cultivate a culture of caring and academic excellence, with respect for individual differences and community values.

We believe that our students’ biculturalism and diverse backgrounds are two of our greatest strengths as a school community.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

Every year, students who speak a home language other than English are given a statewide assessment called the English Language Proficiency Assessment of California (ELPAC). This test measures how students are progressing with their English-language development in reading, writing, listening and speaking.

When a student meets the state standards for this test, our school team reviews the student’s academic portfolio to determine whether or not the student has met all of the required criteria to be reclassified from Limited English Proficient to Fluent English Proficient.

Last year we had 114 students in 1st-5th grades, a record number, meet all of the criteria to be “redesignated” as Fluent English speakers!

This is an amazing accomplishment for our students, who have to learn and master the same academic content as their native English speaking counterparts while simultaneously learning the language. This success reaffirms that our students possess grit and and a strong desire to learn.

When given a high quality learning environment, thoughtful and caring educators, rigorous and engaging lessons, and a strong connection between school and home our students can flourish and achieve academic milestones.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

Success in public schools is generally measured by academic achievement data, which is necessary and important. We need to prepare our students to be critical thinkers and global citizens who demonstrate mastery in all academic areas.