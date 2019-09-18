Redwood Community Health Coalition picks Karen Milman for new CEO

Karen Milman, M.D., M.P.H., has been named the new CEO of Redwood Community Health Coalition.

Picked after an extensive candidate search, she replaces Teresa Tilman, who was interim CEO and chief operations officer for the past year, the Petaluma-based network of clinics announced.

Milman comes to the coalition with experience improving systems to address the health of both individuals and the community and promoting health equity, the group said. She has over 10 years of experience in governmental public health, coordinating health improvement coalitions and overseeing programs in chronic disease prevention, communicable disease control, environmental health and emergency preparedness.

Her last role was at the California Department of Public Health, where she served was a public health medical officer in the Emergency Preparedness Office. Prior to that, she was the Sonoma County public health officer.

Redwood Community Health Coalition is a network of 16 community health center members and a wellness education site. It provides health care through 73 clinic sites in Marin, Napa, Sonoma and Yolo counties. Members include ‎Santa Rosa Community Health Centers, CommuniCare Health Centers, West County Health Centers and Marin Community Clinics.

The health centers provide health care to over 230,500 patients, including 137,700 Medi-Cal patients and nearly 54,500 uninsured individuals, each year, the organization said.

“I have a deep commitment to improving the health of our community, both from a health care and a population health perspective,” Milman stated in the announcement. “I wholeheartedly believe in the importance of the RCHC mission to increase access and improve the quality of care for the underserved and uninsured people in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, and Yolo counties. I have always been impressed by the great work of RCHC and am thrilled to have the opportunity to join such an amazing organization.”

Members of the coalition board of directors made the following statements about Milman:

“She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in public health, a dedication to social justice, and an understanding of our local community that will support community health centers advancement as leaders in high-quality care and health equity,” said Naomi Fuchs, CEO, ‎Santa Rosa Community Health Centers.

“Dr. Milman is a dedicated physician and executive with extensive experience in addressing the complex issue of health equity for underserved populations,” said Melissa Marshall, M.D., CEO, CommuniCare Health Centers.

“Having worked with her in her role as the Sonoma County Public Health Officer, I know that she will bring a wealth of knowledge, innovative ideas and energetic commitment to the shared mission of all of our members throughout the four-county region,” said Mary Szecsey, Chief Executive Officer, West County Health Centers.

“Dr. Milman brings excellent leadership skills and deep knowledge and experience in public health. She will serve as an excellent leader of RCHC, whose mission is to improve access to and the quality of care provided for underserved and uninsured people in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, and Yolo counties,” said Mitesh Popat, M.D., M.P.H., CEO, Marin Community Clinics.

Milman earned her medical degree from the University of Maryland and completed residency as well as obtained her Master of Public Health from Johns Hopkins University. She is board-certified in preventive medicine and public health.

She lives in Santa Rosa and is said to spend as much of her free time as she can outside, hiking or kayaking.