$175M offering by Redwood Trust subsidiary partly will pay down debt

CHASE DIFELICIANTONIO
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
September 20, 2019, 2:09PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Real estate mortgage financier and investor Redwood Trust (NYSE: RWT) in Mill Valley announced its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, RWT Holdings, Inc. will offer $175 million in exchangeable senior notes due 2025 to qualified institutional buyers.

Initial purchasers will have a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $26.25 million in aggregate principal amount of the notes in connection with the offering, according to the announcement. "The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of (RWT) Holdings and will be exchangeable for shares of Redwood common stock,” the company said in a news release.

Net proceeds will be used “for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of debt, including all or a portion of the $201 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of (RWT) Holding’s 5.625% exchangeable senior notes due 2019," the company said.

The company also may use the money generated from the sale of notes for new investments in residential, multifamily, or business purpose residential loans or securities and to fund its mortgage banking business.

The interest rate and offering price are yet to be determined. A spokesperson for Redwood Trust declined to be quoted for this article.

Earlier this month, Redwood Trust announced an offering of 11 million shares, upping the amount to 12.5 million the same evening and setting the price at $16.08, which works out to gross proceeds of $201 million.

Last month Redwood reported a 6% dip in earnings in its second quarter 2019 income compared with the first quarter of the year.

The company reported $31 million in quarterly net income, down from $54 million in the first quarter and $33 million at midyear 2018. But half-year earnings, at $86 million, were 7.5% ahead of that pace last year.

