Fieldwork Brewing Co. opening taproom early next year in Marin County

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 26, 2019, 9:31AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Craft brewer Fieldwork Brewing Co. of Berkeley said Wednesday that it plans to open a taproom, its seventh in Northern California, in Corte Madera.

The 2,400-square-foot taproom will be located in the Town Center Corte Madera and is slated to open in early 2020.

The Berkeley craft brewery now has its nearest location in Napa’s Oxbow Public Market.

The Marin taproom is part of Fieldwork’s aggressive production increase and brewpub expansion. Healdsburg-based Criveller Group is building a massive 50-barrel brewhouse for the brewer.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine