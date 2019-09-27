Marin County animal rescue group WildCare names Ellyn Weisel executive director

The former director of development for Marin County-based wildlife rescue organization WildCare has been selected as its new executive director.

Ellyn Weisel has served as the group’s interim executive director for several months, following the departure of Vaughn Maurice.

Weisel joined San Rafael-based WildCare in 2016 as the director of development. Under her watch, the group has grown its donor base and developed community partnerships, according to the Thursday announcement.

In November 2018, the Marin Independent Journal reported that directors of the nonprofit had notified volunteers that after four years they were abandoning plans to raise $8 million for a new, larger facility.

Weisel previously served as foundation director of the DripDrop Foundation, a nonprofit organization organized around water issues. Prior to that, she was chief development officer of 10,000 Degrees in San Rafael.

According to the group, her other experience includes working as a development consultant for the Boys and Girls Clubs of San Francisco, and as vice president of development at Common Sense Media in San Francisco.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to serve as WildCare’s Executive Director,” Weisel stated in the announcement. “This organization has such an incredible community of staff, volunteers, donors and a wonderful board of directors. I love the mission and the people at WildCare and know that I will further its current and future goals.”