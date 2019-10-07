MarinHealth chooses Eric Brettner as top financial executive

Eric Brettner has been announced as the new chief financial officer for MarinHealth, formerly Marin General Hospital.

The health care provider’s Sept. 30 announced stated that Brettner will be responsible for MarinHealth’s financial management responsibilities including finance and audit, treasury, tax, accounting and corporate strategy.

Before taking the new job, Brettner was the CFO for PeaceHealth in Bellingham, Wash. and before that, he served in a number of positions with Dignity Health, including senior director of Finance and CFO for the Bay Area Service Area. He has also worked with HCA, Good Samaritan Health Systems and Alta Bates. The hospital state that he started his finance career with Arthur Andersen & Co, an international public accounting firm.

Brettner holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, accounting and finance from the University of California, Haas School of Business and an MBA from Saint Mary’s College of California.

Greenbrae-based MarinHealth, which announced its name change in July, stated Brettner will serve as a member of MarinHealth’s Executive Leadership Team and report to Chief Executive Officer Lee Domanico.

“I’m thrilled to join such an innovative, forward-thinking company,” Brettner stated in the announcement. “I look forward to working with the MarinHealth management team as we continue to grow the business and build on our success.”