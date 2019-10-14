San Francisco startup seeks to connect campers to nature without the headache

Everyone’s favorite part about camping is having to reserve a space six months in advance to park their car next to a tent in a state park five miles from the nearest Denny’s, right?

Wrong.

The difficulty of reserving a place to camp can be frustrating, but Marin County native Alyssa Ravasio and her San Francisco-based startup Hipcamp are changing that.

Ravasio’s company allowscampers to book a variety of outdoor camping experiences that range from roughing it to pampering. Avoiding the overbooked public camping reservation system, Hipcamp partners with public lands but also private landowners to increase the supply of campsites and make booking easy.

The idea for Hipcamp grew out of Ravasio’s own frustration trying to find a place to camp in California’s Big Sur one New Year’s. After combing through state, national, county and private park websites, she finally found a spot but on arrival learned it was an ideal surf spot which none of the websites mentioned. Ravasio hadn’t known to bring her surfboard and the experience inspired her to launch a company to make booking easier and experiences, like surfing, more accesible.

“And so driving back that day, I just realized that this whole experience of figuring out where to camp and get outside is really broken,” Ravasio said at the company’s San Francisco headquarters which have an office-meets-summer camp feel.

A sustainably-sourced lacquered California redwood section serves as a standing meeting table in a conference room. There is a tent and a set of bunkbeds in the open space which features pennants emblazoned with the company’s core values. “Leave it better” one says.

“The three big pillars are tent camping, RV camping, and then structures or lodging,” Ravasio said, noting bookings on the site range from open space on private land where campers haul everything in to treehouses with fresh linens and banana bread.

The model relies largely on getting private landowners, who take 90% of the proceeds from a booking (the other 10% goes to Hipcamp out of which it also pays credit card fees and liability insurance) to sign up and allow campers to camp on their land. But that wasn’t always the idea.

Ravasio said when the company was just getting off the ground she was focusing on partnering with Reserve America, which manages the online booking for many campgrounds across the U.S. on public lands.

“They were busy telling me what a monopoly was,” Ravasio said.

She said she wanted to work on adding private land to Hipcamp in the future but didn’t focus on it until she met to speak with investor and former Facebook manager Dave Morin while she was attempting to raise her initial round of funding.

“At the time, we were just public land,” Ravasio said, adding that when she mentioned the idea of expanding to private land Morin stopped. “This is going to be huge,” he said according to Ravasio.

Morin put up half the money for Ravasio’s initial $2 million round of funding. In July 2019 Hipcamp wrapped up a $25 million funding round from the likes of Andreessen Horowitz, a Menlo Park based venture capital fund as well as rapper Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners, and actor Will Smith’s Dreamers VC.

Between those two events, Hipcamp has had to overcome obstacles including securing liability insurance for any accidents that might happen on private land someone is renting as well as convincing landowners to open their tracts to campers.