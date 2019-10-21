Wait ... it’s good for salads, and dogs?

Cold pressed extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) is a well-known staple of the human diet.

Enter OlivPet, hoping to extend that to pet treats. Privately-held Worldwise, Inc. of Novato, already into pet carriers and toys, is offering a proprietary blend of the oil with other ingredients, touting it as producing a notable change in luster and shine.

The Marin County company recently announced the launch of OlivPet, calling it the first product of its kind to be introduced in North America following successful market acceptance in Europe through a Worldwise’s joint venture.

According to Packaged Facts “U.S. Pet Market Outlook 2018-2019,” Americans are spending more on pets than ever before – with $86 billion being projected for 2019. Pet treats sales are currently at the $10.4 billion level projected to rise to $13.3 billion by 2023. Some 68 percent of U.S. households have one or more family pets.

As the 6th largest pet accessory company in North America, this announcement also marks Worldwise’s entry into the pet nutrition and dental treat arena for dogs.

Worldwise CEO Kevin Fick, said its method of making the treats in Texas presses treats together at a low temperature for a short period of time, instead of the standard baking or molding process that eliminates much of the nutritional value and palatability.

“We’re thrilled to offer a healthy Mediterranean treat for dogs,” said Fick. “We conducted extensive pet tests and OlivPet ranked 100 percent palatable and delicious. It’s clear dogs love these treats and pet parents can feel good offering optimal nutrition to their dogs.”

Again tapping into an ingredients already popular in the diets of humans, the company said the unique blend of extra virgin olive oil, chia seeds, and pumpkin seeds is combined with 29 percent chicken meal mixed into the formulation. The entire OlivPet product line is made without meat byproducts, artificial flavors or colors. To further their mission to utilize healthy, simple ingredients, the company is in the process of replacing the current Potassium Sorbate preservative with dried vinegar as a natural alternative.

The OlivPet product family includes OlviPet Healthy Bites, a bite-size poultry-flavored treat available in soft and crunchy textured varieties (a 6 oz. pack is $7.99), along with OlviPet Denta Bars, a dental treat produced in an optimal shape and texture to freshen breath and clean teeth available in sizes for small, medium and large dogs (comes in 7-8-9 oz sizes from $7.99 to $9.99).

OlviPet bites and bars are available in on-line stores and will roll out to retail outlets in coming months including a March launch at many Petco stores.

A report published on The Olivetap.com listed several additional benefits of EVOO for dogs. It is high in monounsaturated fats that helps break down the fat in fat cells. The company states as an antioxidant, it can be instrumental in controlling weight gain in dogs and reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and stroke. EVOO can also prevent free radical cell oxidation that often leads to premature aging.

Other studies show that EVOO can help protect the brain against cognitive decline in older dogs, while improving blood flow, memory, enhancing energy and overall lifestyle. Dogs who suffer from asthma were often found to benefit from olive oil.