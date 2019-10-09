PG&E power shutdowns hit the North Bay

Winds were calm early Wednesday as a red flag warning went into effect and hundreds of thousands of California power company customers awoke to darkened homes with PG&E’s unprecedented power shut off in the face of severe fire risky weather expected tonight.

In Sonoma County, nearly 70,000 customers were out of power from roughly 50 planned outages. The most were in Santa Rosa, with 26,431 customers knocked out of power, according to PG&E. Virtually all of the Sonoma Valley was darkened Wednesday involving nearly 16,000 customers. In Petaluma, seven outages affected 4,459 customers.

In Napa County, more than 30,000 PG&E customers did not have power as of Wednesday morning, according to the Napa Valley Register, which described the event as the largest power shutoff in county history.

The paper said parts of the City of Napa, which has avoided power losses of this kind in the past, is also exercising blackouts. Much of the city still had power as of Wednesday morning, but some traffic lights are out, including at Soscol Avenue and Streblow Drive, as well as Soscol and Imola avenues.

The Marin Independent Journal reported Wednesday morning that the communities of Bolinas, Fairfax, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Olema, Sausalito and Stinson Beach are experiencing power outages.

Michael Wara, a research fellow on energy policy at Stanford University who lives in Mill Valley, told the Associated Press that his home lost power at 2 a.m. Wednesday even though there was no wind in the area.

Wara said a forecast Tuesday night showed winds in Mt. Tamalpais were less than 10 mph.

“There is zero wind where I live,” Wara said. “PG&E is required to shut down based on observed conditions, not forecast conditions.”

Deanna Contreras, a PG&E spokeswoman, said the utility’s forecast still indicated peak winds “from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning and reaching 60 to 70 mph at higher elevations.”

“It is very possible that customers may be affected by a power shutoff even though they are not experiencing extreme weather conditions in their specific location,” Contreras said. “This is because the electric system relies on power lines working together to provide electricity across cities, counties and regions. We understand the impact turning off the power for safety has on customers, we don’t take this action lightly. We ask for your patience as we go through this wind event.”

Contreras did not say whether any PG&E customers were currently experiencing extreme weather conditions but noted that wildfires in 2017 and 2018 “have made it overwhelmingly clear that more must be done to adapt and address the threat of wildfires and extreme weather with greater urgency.”

Maggie Fleming, a Sonoma County spokeswoman, said the county’s efforts were focused on working with residents who faced extended power outages. She echoed Chris Godley, the county emergency management director, who said Tuesday he wasn’t going to second-guess PG&E’s decision to carry out a historically large planned power outage.

“There’s no question around whether this was an appropriate outage from PG&E,” Fleming said. “We’re just focused on responding to the outage and recognizing the risk of the weather.”

At noon, some 234,000 customers in another seven counties will start feeling the shutdown. Those outages will include Mendocino County, as well as major Bay Area counties including Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara.

The utility company’s outage map remained down at times Wednesday. Late Tuesday night a company spokeswoman said there were issues due to high demand.

The red flag warning was due to expire Thursday at 5 p.m. and forecasts include projected wind gusts of more than 70 mph atop the region’s highest peaks.

Check back for updates on this developing story.