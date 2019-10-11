Marin Airporter shifts San Rafael stop north, adds more Novato service

Marin Airporter, which transports passengers between seven Marin County locations and San Francisco International Airport, announced Oct. 11 it is making several changes to its schedule, effective immediately.

First, a new stop has been added at the Smith Ranch Road Park & Ride in the Terra Linda area of north San Rafael, while service has been discontinued at the San Rafael Transit Center. Second, the departure schedule has been increased to every half-hour at the Novato terminal location on North Hamilton Parkway, as well as the Smith Ranch location.

Existing half-hour stops remain unchanged at Larkspur Landing, Seminary Drive and Manzanita Station in Mill Valley, and Spencer Avenue in Sausalito.

“With traffic and access issues affecting central San Rafael, our riders have increasingly shown a preference for our nearby Anderson Drive location,” Larry Leporte, president of Marin Airporter, said in a news release. “The elimination of the San Rafael Transit Center stop allowed us to add the new stop in Terra Linda, which will be closer to home or work for many travelers.”

Founded in 1975, Marin Airporter is an employee-owned company headquartered in San Rafael.

Other North Bay airport shuttles include Santa Rosa-based Sonoma County Airport Express, Napa-based Evans Airport Shuttle and California Wine Tours Inc., and Veterans Airporter in Fairfield, which services the Napa Valley and Solano County.