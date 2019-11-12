Solano, Petaluma, Santa Rosa hospitals top North Bay medical safety survey

NorthBay Vacaville Hospital, Petaluma Valley Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital are among the hospitals in the North Bay to receive an “A” grade in a national nonprofit’s biannual assessment of the care they provide.

The Leapfrog Group on Nov. 11 released its fall 2019 Hospital Safety Grade report, a survey also conducted in the spring that serves to help consumers make informed decisions about where to seek hospital care.

Hospitals ranked with a “B” grade include Kaiser Permanente’s medical centers in Santa Rosa and San Rafael and NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield.

Area hospitals receiving a “C” grade include Marin General Hospital, rebranded as MarinHealth Medical Center, St. Joseph Health’s Santa Rosa Memorial and Sutter Solano Medical Center.

The Leapfrog Group was founded in 2000 by a group of business leaders. In 2012, it launched its Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade report to help consumers make informed decisions about where to seek hospital care.

Leapfrog states the safety ratings given to hospitals are based on the basics of medical care, such as hand-washing, entering prescriptions through a computer, and the availability of highly trained nurses. It also looks at the preventive measures hospitals take to prevent falls, as well as the potential for blood infections. Patients who have a tube inserted into their body to deliver medication and other treatments are at high risk for developing a dangerous infection in the blood, according to Leapfrog.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.