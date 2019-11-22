North Bay's 20 highest-paid executives of local public companies

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on pay and benefits for leaders of the region's largest firms with publicly traded stock.

The Highest Paid Executives of Public Companies list is ranked by total compensation in latest fiscal year.

Detailed information from the list is available for purchase as spreadsheets via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for these and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.