Marin County businesses hope for higher sales from new SMART train service to Larkspur ferry terminal
Many commuters reaching San Francisco on the Larkspur ferry may not even know there is a small but thriving business district nearby.
But that could change with the opening of a new commuter train station on Dec. 14 in Larkspur, the tiny Marin County community that juts out into the San Francisco Bay near the intersection of Highway 101 and the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.
When it opens for passengers, the roughly 2-mile, $55.4 million extension of the 43-mile SMART train commuter rail line will likely bring more travelers through the area but could also affect parking and other issues for shop owners and customers. The train’s southern terminus at Larkspur will allow commuters and travelers from San Francisco to go as far north as Sonoma County Airport and vice versa.
Larkspur business owners hope for increased foot traffic in the area and the opportunity to allow employees to get to work more easily.
Pressed Juicery’s only North Bay location is in Larkspur, according to manager Jackie Lynch-Fuston. She added that “We get a lot of customers that come down maybe once every couple months,” for their juices and said the train extension would make it easier for people to get their products.
Kaitlyn O’Niell also works at the juice shop and lives in Petaluma. She said she is happy there will be another option for getting from home to her job. Lynch-Fuston echoed that, adding, “Anything that can get people from one site to the other” would be a big help in hiring people who don’t live close by.
The additional track is the first to be added to the system since 2017 when the Santa Rosa to San Rafael route first opened. An adult ticket to ride the train end to end will cost $11.50. A one-way ticket on the Larkspur ferry costs $12.50, with Clipper Card holders paying $8. Clipper transfers between the ferry and train receive a $1.50 discount.
Jim Rosenfield is the owner of the Marin Country Mart, the outdoor shooping complex near the station. He said he is delighted the station will be opening and that more people will be moving through the area.
“I don’t think it’s just that we’re going to see people who are coming south, there will be lots of people who will want to go north,” he said.
Rosenfield said the current ferry commuters provide some business for his complex and that he expects more people to discover its breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings, and maybe other amenities.
“They are learning that they can take the earlier boat and get a massage at our spa,” Rosenfield said of commuters, most of whom take the ferry into San Francisco.
A packed parking lot at the Larkspur Ferry Terminal attested to the fact that parking in the area is an issue, especially since ferry commuters cannot park in Marin Country Mart spots.
“We’re … concerned because parking is becoming more and more important in this area,” Rosenfield said.
Rustic Bakery founder and CEO Carol Levalley said the new station could ease some of the parking woes the area deals with.
“Perhaps this will be another reason the parking will be alleviated,” she said, noting commuters heading south to San Francisco could take the train now instead of driving to the ferry terminal.