Subscribe

New SMART stop at Larkspur ferry terminal to be followed by more-frequent trains Jan. 1

CHASE DIFELICIANTONIO
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
December 13, 2019, 4:23PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For Monday commuters from and to the North Bay, a new Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train extension now will be an option.

The new Larkspur ferry stop will see its first riders Saturday and an expanded schedule, with more-frequent trains is set to take effect in the new year

The commuter rail authority has released a schedule, effective Jan. 1, that will feature more trains during some peak commute hours and less time between trains.

Trains will also be synced with ferry arrivals for commuters to and from San Francisco. Transfers to and from the ferry will be free on weekends and holidays from January through February.

The standard price for a ticket between Larkspur and Sonoma County airport will be $11.50, and a one-way ticket aboard the Larkspur ferry is $12.50, or $8 with a Clipper card.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine