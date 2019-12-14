New SMART stop at Larkspur ferry terminal to be followed by more-frequent trains Jan. 1

For Monday commuters from and to the North Bay, a new Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train extension now will be an option.

The new Larkspur ferry stop will see its first riders Saturday and an expanded schedule, with more-frequent trains is set to take effect in the new year

The commuter rail authority has released a schedule, effective Jan. 1, that will feature more trains during some peak commute hours and less time between trains.

Trains will also be synced with ferry arrivals for commuters to and from San Francisco. Transfers to and from the ferry will be free on weekends and holidays from January through February.

The standard price for a ticket between Larkspur and Sonoma County airport will be $11.50, and a one-way ticket aboard the Larkspur ferry is $12.50, or $8 with a Clipper card.