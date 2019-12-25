Stores that stocked up on debt face a harsh holiday reckoning

Retailers are strapping in for the final days of their traditional do-or-die holiday shopping period. For some, that could be meant literally, as creditors and vendors decide which ones are still worth supporting in a field plagued by fewer shoppers, more online competition and too much debt.

Some of the most familiar names — Forever 21, Barneys New York and Payless — have already collapsed into bankruptcy or liquidated this year. Among the survivors, fates have diverged, according to the restructuring experts at FTI Consulting Inc.

“The retail sector is becoming more segmented between winners and losers,” Christa Hart, a senior managing director in FTI’s retail and consumer practice, said in an interview. “The ‘average’ has disappeared.”

Merchants could use a strong finish after last year’s holiday season, when retailers wound up with their worst sales drop for December since 2008, according to U.S. Census Bureau data analyzed by FTI. This holiday season “will be disproportionately great for the strong players and disproportionately weak for the other ones,” Hart said.

Some of the most vulnerable are the traditional department-store chains. Moody’s Investors Service predicted in a November report that by the end of 2019, those retailers will have seen their operating income fall by more than 15%. This, despite heavy investing to improve inventory efficiency and to build their online capabilities.

“It’s not 1985 anymore,” said Perry Mandarino, head of restructuring and co-head of investment banking at B. Riley FBR Inc. “People don’t need a one-stop shop where they can get everything from vacuum cleaners to jewelry.”

Here are some retailers being closely watched by credit investors and lenders.

Forever 21

Debt Outstanding: About $350 million, excluding trade debt

Among all big retailers, Forever 21 Inc. may be the one whose survival is most at risk.

The trendy fashion chain went bankrupt in September, citing the cash-guzzling impact of an ambitious international expansion.

Stores at Solano Town Center in Fairfield and Northgate Mall in San Rafael are among the locations planned for closure, according to the latest court filings, but the store in Simon Property Group's Santa Rosa property isn't.

Sales continue to lag, and revenue has been below expectations, Bloomberg reported in December. Inventory bottlenecks also threaten to curtail sales during the crucial holiday season, people familiar with the chain’s operations have said, making would-be rescuers hesitate to lend more money.

The company needs a new loan to finance its exit from bankruptcy, but prospective lenders are concerned about the weak results as well as the ongoing influence of husband-and-wife founders Do Won and Jin Sook Chang, who ran the company during its successful years as well as during its descent into insolvency.

A budget that Forever 21 filed with the bankruptcy court Nov. 16 cut its forecast for total sales in November to about $191 million, down 20% from what it predicted the month before.

A representative for Los Angeles-based Forever 21 declined to comment.

J.C. Penney

Debt outstanding: About $4.2 billion

J.C. Penney Co. backed out of its appliance business earlier this year as one of the initiatives of new Chief Executive Officer Jill Soltau. She’s trying to design a strategy that will revive a chain suffering from slow-moving inventory and outdated merchandise.

Same-store sales, a key retail metric, dropped 9.3% last quarter. Foot traffic is falling and comparable sales have slid for five straight quarters.

Department stores should be focused on deepening their offerings in one particular area, such as appliances, FTI’s Hart said. “Sadly, many of these department stores took out their hardline and home businesses in favor of apparel, and now they are feeling the results of those decisions,” she said.