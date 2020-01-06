New year brings new leader and soon new corporate address for jobs hub Glassdoor

Christian Sutherland-Wong officially stepped into his new role today as CEO of Glassdoor, according to the Marin County-based online hub for jobseekers and recruiting companies. Former CEO Robert Hohman is remaining as chairman.

Glassdoor first announced the impending moves in August, as previously reported in the Business Journal.

Sutherland-Wong was named Glassdoor president early last year after being appointed the company’s first chief operating officer in February 2018, overseeing day-to-day operations, strategy and business. He joined the company in 2015 as vice president and general manager of monetization.

“It is an honor and privilege to take the reins at Glassdoor as we embark on the next chapter of our mission to help people everywhere find a job and company they love,” Sutherland-Wong said in today’s press release. “I remain laser-focused on building upon our strong foundation with innovation, expansion into global markets, and increased collaboration among our talented employees, who are at the core of Glassdoor’s success.”

Earlier in his career, Sutherland-Wong held roles at LinkedIn and Bain & Company. He currently sits on the board of Toolworks, an organization that helps people with barriers to employment successfully enter the job market.

Hohman transitions from CEO to chairman after co-founding Glassdoor in 2007. He had served as CEO from the time the company launched online in 2008.

In a prepared statement in August when the impending changes were announced, Hohman explained why he decided to step down:

“After more than 12 years of leading Glassdoor, it’s simply time for me to step out of the day-to-day and begin serving as chairman, responsible for helping guide the long-term direction of the company. I am extremely proud of what Glassdoor has accomplished, and it is well positioned for continued global success under Christian’s leadership and his senior executive team.”

Glassdoor currently employs more than 1,000 employees across 10 offices in seven countries.

The company in June 2018 was acquired by Japan-based human resources company Recruit Holdings for $1.2 billion. Glassdoor will relocate its global headquarters from Mill Valley to San Francisco in the fall, as previously reported by the Business Journal.