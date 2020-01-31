Cream of the crop: 2 California North Coast dairy processors reveal how they've floated above industry woes

W hen was the last time you wore a milk mustache, or declared, "It does a body good"? If your answer is any indication of the state of the dairy industry, then it’s probably been a while.

You may be thinking it sounds stale to read about the struggling U.S. dairy industry, but the fact is that fresh hits keep coming.

Just in the last two months, both Borden Dairy Company and Dean Foods, the country’s largest dairy processor, have filed for Chapter 11 reorganization, citing declining milk sales and shifting consumer trends toward alternative products, among other reasons. Both companies are still in business as they restructure.

Two of the larger dairy operators in the North Bay — Clover Sonoma and Straus Family Creamery — have been able to stay ahead in a struggling industry that has seen nearly 3,000 licensed dairy farms in the U.S. close in the last two years, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s latest figures.

But even they haven’t been immune to the hardships of their industry. The CEOs of both companies spoke with the Business Journal about their operations.

Clover Sonoma

(W)e couldn’t compete based on filling the cheapest gallon of milk. Marcus Benedetti, president and CEO, Clover Sonoma

“My dad recognized back in the early ’90s that as a relatively small dairy processor, we couldn’t compete based on filling the cheapest gallon of milk,” said Marcus Benedetti, president and CEO of Petaluma-based Clover Sonoma, a third-generation family business that the Benedettis took over in 1977. “That’s not a long-term winning strategy. So that marked us on the path of differentiation and diversification.”

The company ventured beyond conventional milk and into the world of organics around 20 years ago. Today, about half of the company’s products are certified organic.

Clover Sonoma works with 32 farmer families, the majority in Sonoma and Marin counties.

“We wanted to call out the unique dairies up in the North Bay,” Benedetti said, explaining it could be a winning formula if the majority of the population that cares about the quality of their milk would be willing to pay an extra dime to support independent farms. “If 30% want to and we can own 90% of that, that’s our strategy versus a Borden or Dean getting a Walmart contract.” In 2017, Walmart went on to open its own dairy-processing plant in Indiana, adding to Dean’s struggles.

Clover Sonoma’s customers seem willing to pay for quality, as the company is profitable. Though Benedetti declined to discuss profit margins, he did say annual revenue is in the $240 million range.

“I would say we’ve realized pretty robust growth over the last five years,” he said.

Randi Black, UC Cooperative dairy adviser for Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties, said diversification and relationships with consumers are key to local dairies’ survival.

“Continuing to tell the story of the individual dairies … can help to humanize the dairies and put that face to the label,” said Black, whose work involves bringing resources and research to producers as their interests and needs change over time. “If our community wants good, local, organic milk and wants to avoid consolidation of dairies, they must support that with their dollar.”

Marketing is also critical to a dairy’s longevity, Black said.