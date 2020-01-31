Subscribe

Cream of the crop: 2 California North Coast dairy processors reveal how they've floated above industry woes

CHERYL SARFATY
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
January 31, 2020, 11:05AM
W hen was the last time you wore a milk mustache, or declared, "It does a body good"? If your answer is any indication of the state of the dairy industry, then it’s probably been a while.

You may be thinking it sounds stale to read about the struggling U.S. dairy industry, but the fact is that fresh hits keep coming.

Just in the last two months, both Borden Dairy Company and Dean Foods, the country’s largest dairy processor, have filed for Chapter 11 reorganization, citing declining milk sales and shifting consumer trends toward alternative products, among other reasons. Both companies are still in business as they restructure.

Two of the larger dairy operators in the North Bay — Clover Sonoma and Straus Family Creamery — have been able to stay ahead in a struggling industry that has seen nearly 3,000 licensed dairy farms in the U.S. close in the last two years, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s latest figures.

But even they haven’t been immune to the hardships of their industry. The CEOs of both companies spoke with the Business Journal about their operations.

Clover Sonoma

(W)e couldn’t compete based on filling the cheapest gallon of milk.Marcus Benedetti, president and CEO, Clover Sonoma

“My dad recognized back in the early ’90s that as a relatively small dairy processor, we couldn’t compete based on filling the cheapest gallon of milk,” said Marcus Benedetti, president and CEO of Petaluma-based Clover Sonoma, a third-generation family business that the Benedettis took over in 1977. “That’s not a long-term winning strategy. So that marked us on the path of differentiation and diversification.”

The company ventured beyond conventional milk and into the world of organics around 20 years ago. Today, about half of the company’s products are certified organic.

Clover Sonoma works with 32 farmer families, the majority in Sonoma and Marin counties.

“We wanted to call out the unique dairies up in the North Bay,” Benedetti said, explaining it could be a winning formula if the majority of the population that cares about the quality of their milk would be willing to pay an extra dime to support independent farms. “If 30% want to and we can own 90% of that, that’s our strategy versus a Borden or Dean getting a Walmart contract.” In 2017, Walmart went on to open its own dairy-processing plant in Indiana, adding to Dean’s struggles.

Clover Sonoma’s customers seem willing to pay for quality, as the company is profitable. Though Benedetti declined to discuss profit margins, he did say annual revenue is in the $240 million range.

“I would say we’ve realized pretty robust growth over the last five years,” he said.

Randi Black, UC Cooperative dairy adviser for Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties, said diversification and relationships with consumers are key to local dairies’ survival.

“Continuing to tell the story of the individual dairies … can help to humanize the dairies and put that face to the label,” said Black, whose work involves bringing resources and research to producers as their interests and needs change over time. “If our community wants good, local, organic milk and wants to avoid consolidation of dairies, they must support that with their dollar.”

Marketing is also critical to a dairy’s longevity, Black said.

Clover Sonoma underwent a rebranding nearly three years ago, changing its historical name from Clover Stornetta Farms to Clover Sonoma, a move Benedetti said at the time “evokes a sense of a positive place.” The rebranding also included refreshing its punster mascot, Clo the beaming bovine, which the company celebrated with a host of events last year when she turned 50.

Mascots can be effective marketing tools, Benedetti said, depending on how they’re used.

“You can have a fun-loving, widely recognizable mascot, but unless there’s substance behind her, it may not work in the long run,” Benedetti said. “Clo, in some cases, is a gateway for us to have that deeper conversation” for consumers to learn more about, for example, animal welfare, organics and non-genetically modified organisms, or GMO.

Straus Family Creamery

(W)e’re losing farmers because you can only go on for so long without making a profit.Albert Straus, founder and CEO, Straus Family Creamery

Land stewardship and sustainable farming are at the heart of Straus Family Creamery’s operations, according to Albert Straus, founder and CEO of the family-owned business he started in 1994.

“We became the first certified organic dairy and creamery west of the Mississippi River in 1994, and also the first 100% organic creamery in the U.S.,” said Straus. The Petaluma-based business is a separate entity from the family’s dairy operations in Marshall that date back to 1941.

In November, the company received Total Resource Use and Efficiency (TRUE) zero-waste certification for its companywide focus on sustainability, as previously reported in the Business Journal.

Straus Family Creamery has grown by “double digits” since its founding, Straus said. To that point, the company is in the process of creating a 79,000-square-foot creamery in Rohnert Park, originally said to cost $20 million, with plans to move in this year.

Straus, like Benedetti, is invested in working closely in support of his dairy farmers, of which there are 12 — six in Marin County and six in Sonoma County.

“Eighty-five percent of the dairies in the two counties are certified organic. It’s been the only way to survive as a dairy farm” because the pricing structure is fixed, Straus said. “It doesn’t vary month to month like conventional milk, (whose) prices have been stagnant for decades and never covered the cost of producing milk. So we’re losing farmers because you can only go on for so long without making a profit.”

Now even organic dairies are struggling, he said, because there has been a surplus of organic milk, which has resulted in farmers losing income and some going out of business.

Straus is committed to promoting family-farming practices and the health benefits of quality organic products.

“I think how I try to approach our farms, as well as our consumers and customers, is to collaborate and to see how we can work better together,” he said. “It’s not just by being a milk supplier or dairy product supplier, but it’s talking about our innovations and the bigger picture rather than the smaller vision.”

I think milk alternatives and conventional milk are doing the consumer a disservice.

And about that trend toward alternative dairy products:

“I’ve tasted all these other alternative plant-based, or as people call them, juices,” Straus said. “It’s not milk or something that even has a resemblance of milk. I think milk alternatives and conventional milk are doing the consumer a disservice. I don’t think they’re necessarily healthy for you.”

Staff Writer Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and education. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.

