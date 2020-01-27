Colombo said he remains “bullish” about the wine business loan growth, despite recent reports of slowing growth in sales for fine wine, the focus of vintners in Napa, Sonoma and other North Coast counties.

“There’s a lot of competition (for wine-related financing), so it’s driving down pricing, which we can compete there,” Colombo said. “But a way to compete is to be lax on terms and restrictions, but we don’t do that because we’re cognizant not to be lax on any industry, particularly this one.”