Bank of Marin says loan growth, lower expenses lead to record earnings in 2019
Bank of Marin (Nasdaq: BMRC) on Monday reported 2019 earnings grew 4.9% from 2018, attributed to bolstering of the loan portfolio and lower expenses, while the Novato-based business and community bank said its fourth-quarter bottom line dipped 3.2% from a year before because of one-time events.
Earnings for the calendar year were $34.2 million for 2019, or $2.48 per diluted share, up from $32.6 million and $2.33 a share in 2018. Fourth-quarter earnings were $9.1 million, or 66 cents a diluted share, up from $9.4 million and 69 cents a share a year earlier. The institution, which turned 30 on Thursday, attributed that decrease to the recording of a benefit from bank-owned life insurance policies and deferred tax liability from the third quarter.
The loan portfolio grew 4.5% last year to $1.84 billion, with just over half that annual growth coming in the fourth quarter.
The Novato, Napa and Oakland commercial banking offices led loan growth last year, according to Russell Colombo, president and CEO. The Santa Rosa and San Francisco loan offices also did well, and the year-old Walnut Creek office now at five employees is expected to increase volume considerably this year, with key positions filled there such as portfolio officer, loan analyst and business development specialist, he said.
The Napa Valley office, focused on wine production with winery real estate loans, operating lines of credit and financing of inventory, had a “terrific year,” Colombo said.
“We’re starting to make great inroads,” he said. Bank of Marin acquired Bank of Napa in 2017.
Colombo said he remains “bullish” about the wine business loan growth, despite recent reports of slowing growth in sales for fine wine, the focus of vintners in Napa, Sonoma and other North Coast counties.
“There’s a lot of competition (for wine-related financing), so it’s driving down pricing, which we can compete there,” Colombo said. “But a way to compete is to be lax on terms and restrictions, but we don’t do that because we’re cognizant not to be lax on any industry, particularly this one.”
Rather, the institution seeks to compete in the wine space by understanding the long-term needs of borrowers, to understand why “things don’t go as they’re supposed to,” he said. Almost half of demand deposits companywide are loan clients.
Commercial real estate is another driver for loan portfolio growth. The Oakland office has been inking a number of deals for multifamily properties, particularly for construction financing that often gets refinanced for long-term loans through insurance companies and other institutional investors.
But the bank is being cautious, what Colombo called “disciplined, with underwriting commercial property acquisition in fast-appreciation markets such as San Francisco, the Peninsula and Oakland, based on what it saw with the tech-led recession two decades ago.
“When values have gone up as high as they have gone, you need to be sure you understand the market so that you’re not put in a position that during a downturn you have properties underwater,” Colombo said.
He noted that office lease rates in San Francisco have reached levels similar to where they were before the 2001 dot-bomb recession. Within a year, rental rates at those properties had fallen dramatically.
“Our commercial loan officers understand what we can and cannot do,” Colombo said.
The bank continues its search to fill the shoes of Colombo, who in September said he plans to retire once his replacement is found. Colombo has been with the bank since 2004 and has been president and CEO for going on 14 years.
—
Correction: Almost half of demand deposits companywide are loan clients, rather than just in the Napa region.