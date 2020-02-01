Wealth management firm Private Ocean names managing partners for San Francisco, Seattle

Wealth management firm Private Ocean, with locations in San Rafael, San Francisco and Seattle, has named two new managing partners.

Sabrina Lowell becomes the managing partner of the San Francisco location, while Kelly Keydel will take on the role of managing partner of the Seattle location, the firm stated.

Lowell has 17 years of experience in the San Francisco wealth management industry. Paired with technical expertise, Lowell brings the certified professional co-active coach (CPCC) designation to her work with clients, according to the firm.

Keydel was a founding partner and co-owner of Lakeview Financial Group prior to the merger with Private Ocean. In addition to her MBA and her c ertified financial planner (CFP) designation, she also holds a certified divorce financial analyst (CDFA) designation.

“Sabrina and Kelly are outstanding leaders in their field and we are delighted to have them in these new roles,” Greg Friedman, CEO and founder of Private Ocean, stated in the announcement. “They both epitomize our values and Guiding Principles and bring an incredible depth of experience and dynamic perspective in serving their clients. We look forward to their energy, enthusiasm, and commitment as we continue to evolve and expand our services.”

Private Ocean said it had $2.3 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31.