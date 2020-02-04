CFO of BioMarin Pharmaceutical steps down; accounting chief steps into role

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN) on Monday announced Chief Financial Officer Dan Spiegelman is stepped down, replaced on on interim basis by Chief Accounting Officer Brian Mueller.

Spiegelman, executive vice president, "plans to pursue other interests and spend more time with family" after Sept. 1, and will assist with the transition as an employee and senior adviser until then, the company said. As the maker of treatments for rare diseases looks inside and outside the organization for a replacement, Mueller, senior vice president for finance, will fill the CFO role.

"On behalf of the entire Board and executive team, I would like to thank Dan for his important contributions and leadership during his tenure at the company. Over the last seven and a half years, he has played an invaluable role in supporting the company's growth," said Jean-Jaques Bienaimé, chairman and CEO, in the news release. "I am confident that Brian in the acting CFO role will help us build on the strong foundation established and seamlessly execute on our business strategies. A veteran at BioMarin with 17 years of experience at the company, Brian has a deep knowledge of our business and throughout his career here has been essential in laying the ground work for BioMarin's continued long-term success."

Mueller has been with BioMarin since December 2002 rising to group vice president, corporate controller then in March 2011 to chief accounting officer.

Mueller is a member of the board of directors and chairman of the Audit Committee for Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Before joining BioMarin, he worked for KPMG as a senior manager in the firm's audit practice and for seven years prior with Arthur Andersen LLP in the firm's audit and business advisory services practice.

BioMarin said Monday that it still plans to report fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Feb. 26.