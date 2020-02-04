Subscribe

Republic of Tea chooses Larkspur in southern Marin County for new headquarters

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
February 4, 2020, 1:45PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Republic of Tea, which produces 300 premium teas and herbs, has moved its headquarters from Novato to Larkspur.

Planning for the move into the LEED certified building at The Exchange at Larkspur Landing development began in 2018.

“The Republic of Tea selected the new Larkspur location for many reasons including the opportunity for many of its Ministers (employees) to commute to the office via bike, the new adjacent (SMART train) station, and the nearby Larkspur Ferry (Terminal),” the company stated.

The new location “embraces Feng Shui, with a welcoming water feature at the entrance, strategically placed workstations, and several other elements to create a calming, inspiring place to work,” the tea maker said.

The Larkspur office is located at 900 Larkspur Landing Circle, Suite 275. The company also operates a production facility and lab in southern Illinois.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine