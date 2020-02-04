Republic of Tea chooses Larkspur in southern Marin County for new headquarters

The Republic of Tea, which produces 300 premium teas and herbs, has moved its headquarters from Novato to Larkspur.

Planning for the move into the LEED certified building at The Exchange at Larkspur Landing development began in 2018.

“The Republic of Tea selected the new Larkspur location for many reasons including the opportunity for many of its Ministers (employees) to commute to the office via bike, the new adjacent (SMART train) station, and the nearby Larkspur Ferry (Terminal),” the company stated.

The new location “embraces Feng Shui, with a welcoming water feature at the entrance, strategically placed workstations, and several other elements to create a calming, inspiring place to work,” the tea maker said.

The Larkspur office is located at 900 Larkspur Landing Circle, Suite 275. The company also operates a production facility and lab in southern Illinois.