SMART trains last month had 26% more riders than a year before, according to spokeswoman Julia Gonzalez. The report of preliminary numbers was presented at the Wednesday board meeting for Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit. Final January numbers will be released at the end of this month, after reconciling figures for physical counts and usage of Clipper cards and app ticket sales.

“It’s hard to know what it’s attributable to at this point,” Gonzalez said Thursday. In mid-December, the Larkspur station opened, realizing one of the promises before SMART trains first started rolling in 2017 that there would be a link to the terminal for ferry travel to and from San Francisco. The agency also launched a $12 “sail and rail” pass that includes a midday and weekend ride on the train and the ferry.