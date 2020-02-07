Subscribe

Marin County's Dominican university launches business analytics master's program

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
February 7, 2020, 11:17AM

Starting this fall, Dominican University of California’s Barowsky School of Business in San Rafael will offer a Master of Science degree in business analytics.

The new program is aimed at preparing graduates for careers in the fast-growing field of data analytics, according to the institution. It's said to be the first of its kind in Marin and Sonoma counties.

“There is a huge talent gap nationally and, in the San Francisco Bay Area, there are tens of thousands of jobs that require those skills. In the North Bay there is nobody providing that sort of education,” said Yung-Jae Lee, Barowsky School of Business dean. “There is more need for business analytics, especially nowadays when we have so much data available and many companies are struggling about what to do with the data. It’s hard to find a talent who can actually use the data and tell the story.”

The 12-month MSBA degree program will have 11 courses plus a practicum. Students will take two courses over a seven-week (two-month) period. Classes are held on campus every other Saturday, along with two 160-minute online sessions weekly.

Courses include Applied Data Analysis; Programming for Data Analytics; Data Visualization and Storytelling; Data Management for Business Analytics; Advanced Data Analysis; Machine Learning for Business; Cloud Computing; Data Security, Ethics and Risk Management; Marketing Analytics; Optimization for Business Analytics; and Finance Analytics.

“The MSBA is suited for recent college graduates with strong quantitative backgrounds, as well as business professionals who want to change careers and working professionals who are interested in developing their skills in analytics,” the college’s announcement stated.

