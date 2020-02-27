BioMarin Pharmaceutical reports $23M net loss for 2019 but forecasts 1st year in the black

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $15 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Rafael-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The rare disease biopharmaceutical posted revenue of $454.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $461.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $23.8 million, or 13 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.7 billion.

BioMarin expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion, which would be up 14% to 20% from 2019, and 2020 net income is forecast to be $20 million to $80 million. The company said it would be the first profitable year, by generally accepted accounting principles, since the company started in 1997.

"Our revenue growth and improvement in profitability also increased our operating cash flows, as shown by the growth of our total cash and investments for the second straight quarter," said Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, chairman and CEO, in the news release on the financial results. Having achieved all of our key clinical, regulatory and financial goals in 2019, 2020 looks poised to be one of our most significant value-creating years to date."

BioMarin shares have increased roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $91.22, a decline of 1% in the last 12 months.