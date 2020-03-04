Subscribe

Bank of Marin head of retail banking Peter Pelham plans to retire

March 4, 2020, 12:53PM
Bank of Marin’s executive vice president for retail banking plans to retire April 1, the Novato-based bank announced March 4.

Peter Pelham, 63, will be replaced by Brandi Campbell, first vice president and regional manager for retail banking, will assume the role of senior vice president for retail banking.

Campbell brings almost 30 years of consumer banking and customer service experience.

The bank stated that Pelham’s banking career has spanned more than 40 years, the last 25 at Bank of Marin. He began as manager of the its first branch in Novato in 1994. In 2005 he was named senior vice president and branch administrator and in April 2006 he was named executive vice president and branch executive. He continued to successfully oversee the bank’s retail branch network and in 2015, he assumed the title of executive vice president for retail banking.

“This is an exciting time for Bank of Marin as opportunities arise to advance talent from within the organization,” stated Russell A. Colombo, president and CEO. “Peter has personified Bank of Marin’s brand for years and he will continue to work closely with Brandi to ensure a seamless transition for employees and customers alike.”

Bank of Marin also announced the promotion of David Short to vice president and regional manager for its retail offices in Napa, Sonoma and Alameda counties. Short previously was vice president and regional manager for Sonoma County.

