Marin County voters show tax fatigue in March election

GARY QUACKENBUSH
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 19, 2020, 6:25PM

Editor's note: This story appeared in the March 16 print edition.

What happened on March 3?

Voters rejected a statewide school bond and the extension of a sales tax in Marin and Sonoma counties to fund the SMART train.

“Tax fatigue is perhaps at the top of the list among a number of possible reasons behind voter rejection of these two ballot measures,” says Brian Sobel, area political analyst. “Having said this, Measure G – increasing the sales tax by a half-cent (in Sonoma County)countywide for wildfire prevention and protection – may also be failing. We won’t know for sure until final votes are counted.”

Sobel says “more people are viewing ballot items like the statewide school bond, Prop. 13, and the SMART train sales tax extension, Measure I with increased suspicion, leading a majority to believe government is going too far too fast – and asking for too much. Anything that smacks of new taxes is looked at by the public as problematic, a trend that will most likely stay with us for a while.”

He said, “you can’t outdistance the public,” especially at a time when they are seeing increasing government attempts to raise the public tax burden and capture additional revenue faster than ever before. While fraction-of-a-cent sales taxes are often promoted as a one-time things – they seldom, if ever, go away. Measure I would have extended SMART’s quarter-cent tax in Marin and Sonoma counties through March 31, 2059, for 39 years.

Sobel believes officials need to be “entirely realistic” about SMART ridership and whether an extension of the line beyond Windsor, to or beyond Healdsburg to Cloverdale, is economically viable, given the relatively low populations in these cities, distances involved, as well as the high cost of replacing the Russian River bridge. The airport to Windsor three-mile SMART section is already fully funded for $65 million.

“People are happy to learn that SMART had 1.2 million riders in 2019, so why not build on this and focus on resolving the last-mile challenge, complete the pedestrian/bike path and develop housing along the right of way near SMART stations to add riders in high-density areas?”

He said, “It is hard to get people interested in a concept like additional SMART funding when it is not clear how this revenue will impact and help reduce traffic on Highway 101 with congestion still high on this corridor. Voters want clarity, and proposals have to ring true based on evidence seen with their own eyes.”

“There is a perceived lack of transparency by some in public positions,” Sobel added. “As a result, people today have less confidence in elected representatives about how they will actually spend money, evidenced by the defeat of Sonoma County’s Measure A transportation bill in 2015 when voters found that this $20 million tax would really go into the general fund.”

POLITICAL CANDIDATES

Sobel also commented on the status of political candidates in the wake of March ballot results.

“Bernie Sanders appeals to a percentage of the population nationwide who say, ‘if it is free, it’s for me,’ a belief that government’s role is to pay for a myriad of national programs. On the other hand, Joe Biden is saying…’you can’t give everything away free.’ There is a paradigm shift toward growing expectations that government is going to give people more, a position not based in reality. Despite Trump’s recent announcement of a proposed temporary payroll tax cut, the taxes previously discussed speak volumes about who is taking, or giving, what to-and-from whom.”

Turning to the perceived chaos of Donald Trump’s presidency, Sobel said, “we all tend to view him through the prism of California’s dominant political party. We live in a bubble. The rest of the country doesn’t share as much negativity when it comes to Trump.”

He took a page from U.S. history to compare the 45th president with the 7th, Andrew Jackson.

“Some thought Jackson would ruin the nation. He was a westerner, considered to be a radical and was a coarse, but highly successful, military leader who was not part of the east coast landed gentry or elite class. However, he is considered by many to be the main founder of the modern Democratic Party.”

“While both Biden and Sanders both come with liabilities, their party is divided. I still think Trump’s chances are good. He has solid support in the Rust Belt and resonates well with many conservatives throughout the U.S.”

“I hear a number of people say, ‘I have never seen our country so divided.’ All it takes is a look back to 1861, 1917 and 1929, the years leading up to the Civil War, World Wars I and II, the depression years to realize we’ve been here before. We live in contemporary times. America has broad shoulders and will survive by not building barriers. I believe we will invent our way out and rethink where we are going.”

Looking to November, Sobel believes both Democratic candidates will likely name a woman as vice president. Biden said in Iowa that he is considering four women for the post – possibly Amy Klobuchar – and Sanders may also choose a woman as Veep. Biden also has to overcome his characterization as “Sleepy Joe” and speak out forcefully on the issues, following a less than stellar performance during debates.

“While Sanders is considered to be a progressive socialist, he is pragmatic and may shift more towards the moderate center to broaden his base as election day draws near,” Sobel observed. “The question is, will Sanders stay in the race until November or withdraw?”

Sobel does not see a lot changing in Marin and Sonoma counties this November, with not terribly contested districts, but observed that – like Congress – we face the specter of “tribalism”.

“We all belong to a tribe, tending to believe what we want to believe and not willing to hear what others have to say. Both Democrats and Republicans are tribes saying, ‘you’re wrong, and I’m right.’ The art of compromise and bi-partisan negotiation has taken a big hit.”

Addressing major local issues, while commenting on the time it takes to get things done in the political arena, Sobel said “We expect legislators to be speedy, but government was set up to be purposely slow in most cases so that we take the time to think through our decisions. The big three issues we are facing today include housing, transportation and the state’s pension fund – plus finding a solution for homelessness which is linked to housing.”

Sobel pointed out that Sonoma County’s and Santa Rosa’s political response to the encampment along Highway on the Joe Rodota Trail is an example of how government can move swiftly in a positive direction to resolve an issue -- if properly motivated.”

Transportation in the North Bay will remain in the status quo category as a vexing problem until more people take SMART or buses, Sobel stated.

“The automobile is still the major mode of transportation, and with the economics of both Marin and Sonoma counties geared to startups, not 9-to-5 jobs, many people cannot take public transit, keeping more people on the road. Housing and transportation issues are related – a lot of people are living with other people to share expenses in a very high rent market.”

Reforming California’s pension fund is another major concern. “This involves owning up to the true liability involved. You can’t play games with the rate of return. Expectations are too high and huge numbers of pensions are under-funded. We cannot continue to kick this can down the road. Reform will not be popular, but there have to be greater contributions made by employers and employees.”

Sobel is not suggesting that those currently in the state pension program should be penalized, but multi-tier plans are needed for new employees coming into the program.

Other issues that can affect local economies include the impact of coronavirus on businesses and the public sector, the pending oil war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and a resulting falloff in oil prices, along with major stock market declines and the resulting impact on banks.

“Bank stocks are being hit hard in the current downtrend. That causes banks to react to falling interest rates which affects loan pricing and hence, interest margins. Also, the 10-year Treasury yield has also hit new lows over the last weeks. These factors combined with ever-increasing regulatory requirements and stiff competition among banks for new business and retention of business combines for a tough environment. As always, only the strongest will survive.”

All of these factors, including issues affecting markets domestically and globally, are just adding more potholes to an already bumpy road, in Sobel’s view.

“We can only hope that markets will quickly rebound and that corona fades over the next few months. By then, the prices per barrel of oil issue will have been resolved (hopefully) through negotiations. Meanwhile, I think we will be in choppy waters for a while.”

