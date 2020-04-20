Marin County voters show tax fatigue in March election

Editor's note: This story appeared in the March 16 print edition.

What happened on March 3?

Voters rejected a statewide school bond and the extension of a sales tax in Marin and Sonoma counties to fund the SMART train.

“Tax fatigue is perhaps at the top of the list among a number of possible reasons behind voter rejection of these two ballot measures,” says Brian Sobel, area political analyst. “Having said this, Measure G – increasing the sales tax by a half-cent (in Sonoma County)countywide for wildfire prevention and protection – may also be failing. We won’t know for sure until final votes are counted.”

Sobel says “more people are viewing ballot items like the statewide school bond, Prop. 13, and the SMART train sales tax extension, Measure I with increased suspicion, leading a majority to believe government is going too far too fast – and asking for too much. Anything that smacks of new taxes is looked at by the public as problematic, a trend that will most likely stay with us for a while.”

He said, “you can’t outdistance the public,” especially at a time when they are seeing increasing government attempts to raise the public tax burden and capture additional revenue faster than ever before. While fraction-of-a-cent sales taxes are often promoted as a one-time things – they seldom, if ever, go away. Measure I would have extended SMART’s quarter-cent tax in Marin and Sonoma counties through March 31, 2059, for 39 years.

Sobel believes officials need to be “entirely realistic” about SMART ridership and whether an extension of the line beyond Windsor, to or beyond Healdsburg to Cloverdale, is economically viable, given the relatively low populations in these cities, distances involved, as well as the high cost of replacing the Russian River bridge. The airport to Windsor three-mile SMART section is already fully funded for $65 million.

“People are happy to learn that SMART had 1.2 million riders in 2019, so why not build on this and focus on resolving the last-mile challenge, complete the pedestrian/bike path and develop housing along the right of way near SMART stations to add riders in high-density areas?”

He said, “It is hard to get people interested in a concept like additional SMART funding when it is not clear how this revenue will impact and help reduce traffic on Highway 101 with congestion still high on this corridor. Voters want clarity, and proposals have to ring true based on evidence seen with their own eyes.”

“There is a perceived lack of transparency by some in public positions,” Sobel added. “As a result, people today have less confidence in elected representatives about how they will actually spend money, evidenced by the defeat of Sonoma County’s Measure A transportation bill in 2015 when voters found that this $20 million tax would really go into the general fund.”

POLITICAL CANDIDATES

Sobel also commented on the status of political candidates in the wake of March ballot results.

“Bernie Sanders appeals to a percentage of the population nationwide who say, ‘if it is free, it’s for me,’ a belief that government’s role is to pay for a myriad of national programs. On the other hand, Joe Biden is saying…’you can’t give everything away free.’ There is a paradigm shift toward growing expectations that government is going to give people more, a position not based in reality. Despite Trump’s recent announcement of a proposed temporary payroll tax cut, the taxes previously discussed speak volumes about who is taking, or giving, what to-and-from whom.”