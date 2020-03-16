Subscribe

California governor calls for those 65 and over to self-isolation, closure of bars, tasting rooms

TONY BIZJAK, VINCENT MOLESKI, DALE KASLER, BENJY EGEL, AND RYAN SABALOW
THE SACRAMENTO BEE
March 15, 2020, 9:27PM
Updated 5 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

How To Reduce Your Risk

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services

For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Faced with mounting coronavirus infections, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday issued sweeping new restrictions in California, calling for home isolation of everyone in the state over age 65 and people with chronic disease, both high-risk populations.

He also asked for closure of bars, wineries, night clubs and brew pubs, and called for restaurants to reduce their occupancy by half. He called that “deep social distancing” and a “pragmatic response to the moment.”

The dramatic announcement, designed to keep people away from each other, stopped short of closing restaurants. Instead, the governor said they can also operate at reduced capacity and with curbside food service and at-home food deliveries.

The governor said his advise for self-isolation is effective immediately. He said will be setting up a system to help get food to needy home-bound seniors.

“We recognize that social isolation for millions of Californians is anxiety-inducing,” he said. But, “we need to meet this moment head on, and lean in and own this moment ... and take actions we think are commensurate with the need to protect the most vulnerable Californians.”

The governor stopped short of issuing an edict, but said he expects businesses and citizens to follow his directions. “I am confident these guidelines will be well received and will be appropriately enforced. If it is not being (done), we will do what we need to do.”

“I have all the expectations in the world the guidelines will be followed on this.”

Governors in Ohio and Illinois issued similar measures on Sunday as the country stepped up what some criticize as slow efforts to curb the pandemic, which started in China in December and reached the U.S. several weeks ago.

The governor, speaking at a Sunday afternoon press conference, also announced the state will prohibit visitors to nursing homes, except in end-of-life circumstances. He said the state also will launch an effort to get homeless indoors in trailers and motels.

Newsom said he is taking the dramatic steps to slow the rate of infection and reduce the number of deaths by giving doctors and hospitals a chance to treat the most serious patients without becoming overwhelmed. The governor said there are 335 cases of coronavirus in California and that six people have died of the virus.

Pressure had been mounting on the governor in recent days as news poured in from Europe, where the pandemic has gone out of control in sections of Italy.

In stark contrast, earlier in the day, Rep. Devin Nunes had encouraged people to go out to restaurants. Sacramento city officials had encouraged the same earlier in the week.

Newsom said he stopped short of ordering restaurants to close because he feels the most vulnerable portion of the population, those 65 and older, will be kept away, and that he wants at this point to maintain a “productive society.” He said he wants restaurants to station dining groups at least six feet away from others.

“We are guided by the science, in a thoughtful way,” he said, “not a framework of hysteria.”

The governor said the state is in negotiations to prepare more hospitals for expected illnesses and will announce this week steps that will be taken to avoid residents being evicted from their residences as a result of business shutdowns.

How To Reduce Your Risk

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services

For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Asked if he had been tested for the coronavirus, Newsom said he does not intend to be tested until everyone in at-risk groups are first. He said he feels healthy and is not in a vulnerable age group.

Coronavirus orders in Ohio, New York

Newsom’s statement mirrors orders issued earlier Sunday in Illinois and Ohio. In a tweet, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wrote: “We will be issuing an order closing all bars and restaurants in .Ohio beginning at 9:00 tonight.”

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Sunday announced all restaurants and bars in his state would be closed as of end of the day Monday.

Similarly, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo on Sunday called for volunteer closure of all businesses.

“I am asking private businesses to aggressively consider voluntary closing and allow employees to work from home. If businesses don’t voluntarily cooperate, we will consider mandatory measures,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo had recently ordered restaurants and bars in the state to cut their occupancy by half, but stopped short of closing them down.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Hoboken, New Jersey ordered all restaurants and bars in the city to offer only take-out on Saturday.

European countries, some of which have been hit hard by the virus, already have been taking similar steps. Both France and Spain have completely shut down restaurants, bars and other businesses in an effort to curb exposure to coronavirus. Italy, one of the worst-hit European nations, announced similar measures earlier this week.

As of Sunday morning, there were 2,952 cases reported in the United States. California has the third-most in the country. Statewide in California, there are more than 330 cases as of Sunday morning, a near doubling of the 179 known cases on Thursday of people sick with the virus, according to a tracking database at Johns Hopkins University.

In Sacramento County, the number jumped from 11 last Monday to 32 Sunday morning.

Epidemiologists say the number of cases is likely to be far higher than those numbers, given that the country has a dearth of test kits and that most cases have been undetected.

California coronavirus closings, quarantines

The governor’s statement represents a continuing series of restrictions the state and local officials have been putting on public gatherings. Earlier last week, the governor issued a ban of gatherings of more than 250 people for the near future.

Some 900 California residents also are living in quarantine at Travis Air Force Base.

Many school districts in the state in the last week announced they are closing classes and campuses. Colleges and universities have announced that students will be taking final exams remotely rather than in classrooms.

Restaurateurs had been reporting more sparse crowds prior to the announcement. Dozens of restaurants have closed indefinitely across Seattle since coronavirus began to spread there.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine