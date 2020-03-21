Marin County fine restaurants weigh cost-benefit of going take-out only in pandemic lockdown

It was shaping up to be a great year for The Trident, with sales up by double digits from a year before at the Sausalito seafood restaurant. But then the new coronavirus was declared a pandemic, and patrons not scared by that to go out for fresh lobster risotto or other Marin County culinary fineries were ordered last week to stay home and order take-out or delivery meals.

And a few doors down at another locally loved seafood restaurant, Fish co-owner Kenny Belov is fretting over the nearly 40 restaurant employees he had to furlough this week.

“Their job is going to be held for them, and I need them to come back,” Belov said. “We’re approaching the 16th birthday at this restaurant, and some of them have been here from before the opening. These are people who had children and bought homes during this time based on these jobs.”

He’s also concerned about his TwoXSea seafood wholesale business. Only a few percent of the deliveries that operation makes from San Francisco’s Pier 45 are still happening. The biggest part of that business are upwards of 250 Bay Area restaurants, many of which are no longer placing orders, and that’s generating waves through his supply chain of fishing boats from Southern California to Alaska and Hawaii.

“It’ doesn’t matter where they’re fishing, I do not need their product, and none of my neighbors on Pier 45 need my product,” Belov said. “Those of us who have grocery accounts are doing well because they still need meat and produce. The restaurant industry has come to a halt.”

Belov and a couple of managers remain at nearly 16-year-old Fish to prepare to-go orders for what of the fine dining menus translates into cardboard containers, and the associated fresh-fish market is still open.

“It’s going to wind up costing me more than we ever will make,” Belov said. He’s glad that Fish has mainly fixed costs such as the fire alarm and insurance, so the business can weather this for a while. “There will be decisions down the road, if this is the trajectory, because there is not enough business to unlock it each day.”

Back at The Trident, sales plummeted to 25% of what they were a year before, between March 11, when the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 virus a pandemic, and the March 16 order from Marin County to mostly shutter all but “essential” businesses and for residents to “shelter at home” to help stop the viral outbreak, according to Rick Enos, general manager. On Saturday night, March 14, the restaurant rang up 48 dinners, down from 289 on the equivalent Saturday night a year earlier.

The 5-decade-old Sausalito bayside fixture entered a new reality over at least three weeks for restaurants around the Bay Area: curbside take-out or delivery only prepared by crews a small fraction of what they were a few days earlier. Marin became the first North Bay county to join others in the greater Bay Area with “shelter at home” orders, and now all North Bay counties have such orders. Gov. Newsom on March 15 had recommended restaurants shift to half-capacity as part of “social distancing” guidelines to slow the viral outbreak, but the shelter orders dictated eateries switch to take-away orders.

“I'm not personally in a huge hurry, because people that are doing that, that are not normally in the take-out business, they're not experiencing any sales,” Enos said. The Trident started selling to-go orders on Friday, executed now just by the salaried staff: Enos, an assistant manager, chef and sous chef. The 81 hourly employees were terminated, so they could apply for unemployment insurance until Marin allows restaurants to reopen, currently set for April 7.