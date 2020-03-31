San Francisco Bay Area counties extend shelter orders to May

Health officers in several counties of the the San Francisco Bay Area has extended the shelter-in-place order until at least May 3.

Those counties — Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma, Napa and Solano — were the first in California to issue sweeping restrictions on social movements to slow the spread of coronavirus, and since then, the state of California and other local cities have followed suit.

As of midday Tuesday, Sonoma County had 73 confirmed virus cases, Napa 14 and Marin County 98.

The news underscores that the restrictions are likely going to be in place for some time. Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he doubts schools will reoopen before the end of the academic year.

The California death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 133, with officials warning of tough weeks ahead as the number of confirmed cases of the virus continues to surge.

There are currently more than 6,400 confirmed cases of the virus in the state.

President Donald Trump has extended through April 30 social distancing guidelines, ditching his initial, more optimistic goal of reinvigorating American life outdoors by Easter on April 12.

According to a model published by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the coronavirus pandemic will peak in California on April 24. The model also projects 6,109 people in the state will die.

—

The Press Democrat contributed to this report.