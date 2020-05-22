San Rafael skilled nursing facility chief Peter Reidy wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Read other profiles of this year’s winners.

Responsibilities with your company: Oversight of medical care provided to Kaiser Permanente members at 20 skilled nursing facilities in Marin and southern Sonoma counties. Provide direct clinical care for Kaiser Permanente members at Marin Post Acute in San Rafael. Active hospital medicine physician at Kaiser San Rafael Medical Center.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

If you focus on making the day of those around you a little bit better, you find that your life becomes very fulfilling.

Years with company: 9

Length of time in current position: 18 months

Number of companywide employees: 200

Number who report to you: 8

Greatest professional accomplishment: The successful completion of medical residency and transition into the independent practice of medicine remains that most challenging and rewarding accomplishment of my professional life to this point.

Greatest professional challenge: Planning for the future of health care delivery when the future of our health care system as a nation is very uncertain.

Best advice received: Never worry alone. Voice concerns, problems are usually best solved with a group effort.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Much time and effort is invested in assessing and addressing joy and meaning in the practice of medicine on an organizational level. Direct feedback from frontline staff is incorporated into improvement projects aimed at improving joy and meaning.

Next professional goal: Help to formulate a better system to address the health care needs of our aging population.

Education: Bachelor of Science degree, Ithaca College 2002; Medical school: New York Medical College, M.D. 2007; Internship & Internal Medicine residency: Oregon Health and Science University, 2007-2010.

Hometown: Oswego, NY

Mentor/admired businessperson: Shideh Shadan, M.D. and Naveen Kumar, M.D.

Best place to work outside of your office: At the bedside

Hobbies: Hiking with my dogs. Playing with my 6 and 8-year-old sons Enjoying Marin County open spaces and beaches

What you wanted to be when you grew up: A baseball player

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: There are only a few months left! I am happy with where I am at this point.

First job: Bus boy in a restaurant

Social media you most use: I do not use social media

Favorite book: “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari

Favorite movie: “The Big Lebowski”

Favorite App: Spotify

Favorite after-work drink: A local IPA

Last vacation: Costa Rica!

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

My son the doctor.