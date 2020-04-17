North Bay hotel occupancy continues decline in 4th week of coronavirus lockdown

Reflecting a “new normal” nationally because of the new coronavirus, North Bay hotel occupancy rates nosedived from a year ago by as much as 85% in the week of April 5 to 11, according to figures released Friday.

In Napa County, hotel occupancy for the week ending April 11 was 10.4%, down 85.4% from a year earlier, according to the latest from STR, a hospitality industry data and analytics firm. The county's average daily rate was $114.88, declining 63.1%, and revenue per available room was $11.97, down 94.6%.

Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley, noted STR’s year-over-year data comparisons do not accurately reflect the situation at this time.

“(Current) lodging needs include those who require alternate accommodations due to quarantine orders in their home; people who support essential businesses, including traveling nurses and government contractors; or contracts to house the homeless,” Gallagher said, adding the diminished average daily rate reflects negotiated rates and the use of economy-tier hotels.

Sonoma County’s hotel occupancy rate last week was 24.6%, down 67.5% from the same time period in 2019. The average daily rate was $101.77, down 37%; and revenue per available room was $25.07, reflecting a 79.6% decline.

“We expect these numbers to decrease even more for April and until we have (at least) a yellow light to travel,” said Claudia Vecchio, president and CEO of Sonoma County Tourism. “The only positive news is that Sonoma County is not as far down as some other California destinations. We do have some essential workers housed in a few of our hotels, which helps in a very small way.”

In Marin County, hotel occupancy last week was 24.9%, down 70.4% from a year ago. Average daily rate was $102.39, a decline of 45.9%; and revenue per available room was $25.49, down 84%.

Hotel data for Solano County last week showed an occupancy rate of 31.5%, down 57.1% from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $80.63, down 18.2%, and revenue per available room was $25.40, down 64.9%.

Across the country, Oahu Island, Hawaii saw the biggest decrease in occupancy, down nearly 91%, while the San Francisco/San Mateo market had the largest drop in average daily rate, down 62.5% at $107.42, according to STR.

Occupancy last week in Seattle and New York, New York, had slightly higher occupancy levels for the week ending April 11, which STR reported was likely because of the influx of medical personnel and first responders in those cities.

“As we’ve noted, (revenue per available room) declines of this severity are our temporary new normal,” said Jan Freitag, STR’s senior vice president of lodging insights. “Several weeks of data also point to occupancy in the 20% range to be the low point, and economy hotels holding at a higher occupancy level is the pattern right now.”