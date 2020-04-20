Bank of Marin parent company reports 21% drop in Q1 earnings

Bank of Marin’s parent company (Nasdaq: BMRC) on Monday released its first-quarter earnings, down 21% from a year before and off by 4% from the fourth quarter.

First-quarter earnings were $7.2 million.

Chief Executive Officer Russell Colombo characterized the coronavirus pandemic situation for investors on its earnings call as “very challenging,” yet remained optimistic the bank is “well capitalized” to withstand such forces.

Bancorp has set aside $2.2 million in net income to cover losses related the economic uncertainties from the coronavirus in addition to the bank’s typical non-interest expenses, like taxes, 401(k) matches, bonuses and retirement compensation.

This provision negatively impacted its diluted earnings per share by about 12 cents, compared with the last quarter of 2019. First-quarter diluted earnings were 53 cents per share.

Its assets stand at almost $2.7 billion for the first quarter of this turbulent year, with little variance from last quarter.

Total deposits decreased 1.2% from the final quarter of last year, to $2.3 billion.

Like many businesses including those in its client base, the financial institution was “actively engaged” in responding to the pandemic, the CEO stated.

The impact of fee waivers imposed on ATM and overdraft transactions announced last month was considered “minimal.” The bank also implemented payment relief measures, allowing borrowers with hardship requests to delay payments by up to 120 days if they meet qualifications.

Once the quarter results were revealed, Colombo stressed on a call with the North Bay Business Journal that he wasn’t surprised by the outcome.

“This is just the beginning of what we’re experiencing,” he said. “But as an organization, we’re extremely well prepared for this crisis.”

This includes a commitment in taking part in the federal Payroll Protection Program, which prompted a 40-plus-member team to stay up until 2 a.m. on some days to process 1,300 applications totaling an estimated $350 million.

The CEO told the Business Journal he’s encouraged by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's going back to the drawing table with Democrats to come up with a deal to replenish the bail out plan out of the Small Business Administration intended to help struggling small companies.

They were “pretty close,” Colombo said of the early estimates the program would run out of money in a few weeks. That shortfall happened last week.

“It’s important to get this program going again,” he said. “Every banker’s job is we have clients, and we want to protect them.”

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Novato with 22 branches, Bank of Marin underwrites loans on “the conservative side,” according to Colombo.

He also cited the bank’s strong credit quality as assisting in its reasonably consistent, good performance.

Its loan portfolio includes retail properties, making up 10.4%, while 4.6% consists of wine-related businesses and 2.7% in hospitality companies.

The bank president fielded a question regarding the wine segment. Colombo said the industry is holding its own with revenue from wine club and ship-direct purchases. However, part of the industry is undergoing a specific problem with a reduction in sales from tasting rooms as well as bars and restaurants since the North Bay region’s multiple shelter-in-place orders went into affect.

Colombo, who postponed his retirement announced last September to an uncertain date, is optimistic about the bank’s strong capital standing, relationship to its customers, commitment to the community it serves and discipline to its principles. He expressed further confidence in its conservative lending practices, plenty of liquidity to weather a crisis and steadfast dedication to its clients.

“We will navigate through this crisis in the same way — together,” he told investors.