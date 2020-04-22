Subscribe

Marin County paves path to property-tax penalty waivers

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 21, 2020, 5:41PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Marin County supervisors agreed Tuesday to allow the county director of finance to waive penalties for late property tax payments from those who say they’ve been economically damaged by the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order.

As of April 20, the county reported, there were 4,940 unpaid secured property tax bills, representing nearly $30 million in delinquent taxes. Thus far, 502 applicants have sought relief from more than $600,000 in penalties.

“Taxpayers who were unable to pay their property taxes by the April 10 deadline because of COVID-19 should file an application for penalty waiver by May 15. The process allows the taxpayer until June 10 to pay their property taxes without penalty,” the county stated.

While the Tax Collector’s Office remains open at the Marin County Civic Center, taxpayers are asked to submit penalty waivers online or by mail. Tax payments should also be made online, by phone or by mail, rather than in-person to prevent potential spread of COVID-19.

Taxpayers can contact the County Tax Collector’s Office at 415-473-6133 or at taxcollector@marincounty.org for assistance with penalty waivers, payments or other property tax questions, or they can visit marincounty.org/taxes.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine