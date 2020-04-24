Subscribe

With many restaurants closed, North Coast fishermen worry about pricing when California salmon season opens May 1

SUSAN WOOD
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 24, 2020, 11:23AM
The North Bay fishing industry hopes to catch a break when salmon season opens May 1, using a different form of bait to sell its ocean bounty.

All eyes are on whether the retail business will be good enough to sustain the losses in the wholesale market with the restaurants closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When the season opens, it’s unclear how much fishermen will earn, but some estimates are as low as $3 per pound.

While the shelter-in-place closure or limitations has dried up the wholesale market, the retail market has been keeping the industry afloat.

But how much fish are consumers willing to buy?

“It’s such a hard call,” said Mike Weinberg-Lynn, who owns and runs the wholesale side of Osprey Seafood of California in Napa. He snickered at the suggestion fishermen might get $10 at market.

In the industry since 1983, Weinberg-Lynn guessed fishermen would probably rake in about half that.

With restaurants closed in the heart of foodie land, his wholesale business is down 95%, he declared. However, the retail operation run by manager Adam Gibney is going like gangbusters — up 125%.

A homebound public is seeking direct-to-consumer alternatives, safely lining up three at a time at the shop to pick up their bulk orders of farm salmon, tuna, sole, shrimp, scallops, halibut from Alaska and lobster.

“We are in Napa,” Gibney joked upon the notion the economy is forcing all consumers to spend less. He did insist halibut and salmon make up the “meat-and-potatoes” of what most people reach for.

Gibney enhanced the company’s website presence and has come to rely on social media. The buyer has tapped into its long database of customers, who have supported the fish outlet since 1977.

The retail manager seemed unsure how much consumers will buy and pondered what the market will bear.

“It’s different. We can’t afford to buy 100 pounds of everything,” he said.

From the front lines

Whatever is bought, Bodega Bay fisherman Dick Ogg stands prepared to launch his 54-foot boat named Karen Jeanne.

“It’s a challenge to say the least. The closure of the restaurants is significant. I don’t think anybody has seen anything like this in history,” he said. “I’m trying to figure out how it’s going to work out. I don’t know how much money we’ll get and how it will get transported.”

Ogg hopes the bounty and the market will be sufficient to pay his two crew members, who traditionally earn about $1,000 on each trip. They’ve been catching butterfish and cod. With salmon season opening, he’s hoping “to get a more consistent income.”

The 20-year veteran shared concerns about other fishermen who may have high overhead. He owns his boat outright and paid up front for permits. Some aren’t so fortunate to cast out the $300,000-plus necessary to fish for a living.

Then besides the buyers, processors and fishermen, there are the auxiliary jobs to consider — including ice providers, fuel dock hands and marine mechanics. All make their living off getting fair prices from the bounty of the Pacific Ocean.

Changing their business model

Capt. Todd Magaline of Blue Runner Sportfishing in Sausalito uses his 43-foot rod-and-reel boat to conduct memorials at sea.

“Absolutely, I’m glad I changed the business model,” Magaline said, adding the fishing industry fails to offer a route into retirement. Other sources of income appear easier.

The boat captain recalled days when the fish were either hard to come by, or like the time society is living in now, there’s not enough demand to handle the supply. This brings down the price.

“Commercial fishermen take the brunt of everything,” he said.

His wholesale business, which represents a fraction of how he generates income, is down 70%. The majority of his income comes from the memorial business and a portion from sport fishing.

Season-to-season turbulence

For area fishermen, the industry had already been reeling this year when the Chinese Dungeness crab market began drying up because international trade stopped in January due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The season ends May 15, but the California Coast Crab Association is lobbying to keep it open.

With the California Department of Fish and Wildlife ending the season early by at least a month, crab fishermen cry foul because they claim their nets are not prompting whale entanglements — an ongoing environmental issue in the state.

"The risk of crab fishing gear harming endangered whales is statistically insignificant because of low concentrations of whales as well as the relatively small amounts of gear being deployed along the Central California Coast," said Ben Platt, California Coast Crab Association president. "In fact, there have been no confirmed interactions between commercial Dungeness crab gear and any whales

This shelter-in-place (order) affects the entire food supply chain.Mike Conroy, Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen Association

“These are interesting times,” said Mike Conroy, executive director of the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen Association, a group that represents 14 associations amounting to about 400 vessels in the West.

Conroy has fielded many calls about the subject and is doing what he can to advise those in the fishing industry while lobbying for government support.

“When salmon season opens May 1, we’ll see a lot of folks have backed off. It’s a big unknown. Some have found markets, but I’m unsure how many have found individual markets to sustain themselves,” Conroy told the Business Journal, while applauding the fishing industry’s resilience. “This shelter-in-place (order) affects the entire food supply chain.”

From the upper echelons

Deborah Keane, who runs the California Caviar Company out of Sausalito, pivoted by revamping her website and social media sites.

The minute restaurants closed and social distancing became a major part of our vernacular, Keane knew she would need to adjust the business plan for her fish farm located outside Sacramento. She raises and markets carp, trout, catfish, bass and, of course, sturgeon for the caviar.

Now the Michelin-star chefs who worked with her business early on are receiving help with a presence on her digital sites.

One of her latest tactics involves curbside caviar service provided by white-gloved attendants dressed to the nines to retail customers.

Our retail business is skyrocketing. Will we make up for it? Never. I’m losing a third of my business.Deborah Keane, California Caviar Co.,f Sausalito

Her retail operation has quadrupled, but it falls far short of filling the gaps of her wholesale business spawned by the restaurants. She estimated losing “hundreds of thousands of dollars a month.”

“Our retail business is skyrocketing. Will we make up for it? Never. I’m losing a third of my business,” she said. “We’re in for a wild ride.”

For now, Keane is being creative and grateful for running a more well-rounded business.

“If you don’t, you will get lost. You have to bob and weave through this,” she said.

