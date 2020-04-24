With many restaurants closed, North Coast fishermen worry about pricing when California salmon season opens May 1

The North Bay fishing industry hopes to catch a break when salmon season opens May 1, using a different form of bait to sell its ocean bounty.

All eyes are on whether the retail business will be good enough to sustain the losses in the wholesale market with the restaurants closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When the season opens, it’s unclear how much fishermen will earn, but some estimates are as low as $3 per pound.

While the shelter-in-place closure or limitations has dried up the wholesale market, the retail market has been keeping the industry afloat.

But how much fish are consumers willing to buy?

“It’s such a hard call,” said Mike Weinberg-Lynn, who owns and runs the wholesale side of Osprey Seafood of California in Napa. He snickered at the suggestion fishermen might get $10 at market.

In the industry since 1983, Weinberg-Lynn guessed fishermen would probably rake in about half that.

With restaurants closed in the heart of foodie land, his wholesale business is down 95%, he declared. However, the retail operation run by manager Adam Gibney is going like gangbusters — up 125%.

A homebound public is seeking direct-to-consumer alternatives, safely lining up three at a time at the shop to pick up their bulk orders of farm salmon, tuna, sole, shrimp, scallops, halibut from Alaska and lobster.

“We are in Napa,” Gibney joked upon the notion the economy is forcing all consumers to spend less. He did insist halibut and salmon make up the “meat-and-potatoes” of what most people reach for.

Gibney enhanced the company’s website presence and has come to rely on social media. The buyer has tapped into its long database of customers, who have supported the fish outlet since 1977.

The retail manager seemed unsure how much consumers will buy and pondered what the market will bear.

“It’s different. We can’t afford to buy 100 pounds of everything,” he said.

From the front lines

Whatever is bought, Bodega Bay fisherman Dick Ogg stands prepared to launch his 54-foot boat named Karen Jeanne.

“It’s a challenge to say the least. The closure of the restaurants is significant. I don’t think anybody has seen anything like this in history,” he said. “I’m trying to figure out how it’s going to work out. I don’t know how much money we’ll get and how it will get transported.”

Ogg hopes the bounty and the market will be sufficient to pay his two crew members, who traditionally earn about $1,000 on each trip. They’ve been catching butterfish and cod. With salmon season opening, he’s hoping “to get a more consistent income.”

The 20-year veteran shared concerns about other fishermen who may have high overhead. He owns his boat outright and paid up front for permits. Some aren’t so fortunate to cast out the $300,000-plus necessary to fish for a living.

Then besides the buyers, processors and fishermen, there are the auxiliary jobs to consider — including ice providers, fuel dock hands and marine mechanics. All make their living off getting fair prices from the bounty of the Pacific Ocean.

Changing their business model

Capt. Todd Magaline of Blue Runner Sportfishing in Sausalito uses his 43-foot rod-and-reel boat to conduct memorials at sea.

“Absolutely, I’m glad I changed the business model,” Magaline said, adding the fishing industry fails to offer a route into retirement. Other sources of income appear easier.