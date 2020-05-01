Napa, Sonoma, Marin, Solano hotel occupancy in late April shows glimpse of stability amid pandemic

After more than a month of shelter-in-place orders, hotel occupancy rates in the North Bay and nationwide for the week of April 19-25 indicate the biggest year-over-year decline may be behind us, according to new data from STR, a hospitality industry and data analytics firm.

“Demand has grown slightly across the country during the last two weeks, which could provide some hope that the levels seen in early April were indeed the bottom — especially with some states now moving to ease social distancing guidance,” said Jan Freitag, STR’s senior vice president of lodging insights. Also of note is year-over-year declines were less steep than previous weeks, due to a comparison with the time of Passover 2019, according to STR.

That seed of hope can be seen across the four North Bay counties most popular for tourism. Numbers for the week of April 19-25 compared the previous week’s don’t reveal dramatic changes.

Napa County’s hotel occupancy for the week ending April 25 was 13.5%, down 82.3% from a year earlier, according to the data. Average daily rate was $103.17, declining 68.6%; and revenue per available room was $13.95, down 94.4%.

The hotel occupancy rate in Sonoma County for the week of April 19-25 was 29.7%, down 61.6% from the same time period in 2019. The average daily rate was $102.61, down 41.1%; and revenue per available room was $30.47, reflecting a 77.4% decline.

In Marin County, hotel occupancy for the week ending April 25 was 26.8%, down 66% from a year ago. Average daily rate was $103.49, a decline of 43.4%; and revenue per available room was $27.76, down 80.7%.

Solano County’s hotel occupancy for the week of April 19-25 revealed an occupancy rate of 37.5%, down 48.5% from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $82.11, down 16.8%, and revenue per available room was $30.81, down 57.1%.

Across the country, the top markets faring worse overall were Oahu, Miami, New York City and Seattle. Their occupancy rates were unchanged from the prior week’s report, according to the data.