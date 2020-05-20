Wine Country hotel occupancy in mid-May improves from bottom in April amid coronavirus lockdown

April hotel data — the first full month of the coronavirus pandemic-inspired collapse — show the damage caused to the Wine Country’s hospitality industry, according to figures released Wednesday. Data also were released for last week, and they show improvement.

Hotel occupancy in the North Bay for all of April shows Napa County’s occupancy rate was 12.9%, down 82.3% from April 2019, according to data analytics firm STR. Napa’s average daily rate was $109.32, down 64.4%, while revenue was $1 million, down 96.6%.

Sonoma County’s hotel occupancy rate last month was 28.4%, down 62.5% from the year prior. The average daily rate was $140.83, down 9% from a year ago. Revenue was $4.6 million, down 81.2%.

The occupancy rate in Marin County in April was 25.8%, a 67.4% drop from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $103.01, down 44.2%, and revenue was $1.7 million, down 83.7%.

Solano County’s occupancy rate in April compared to a year earlier was 34.7%, down 52.3%. The average daily rate for the county’s hotel industry was $81.13, down 16.2% from April 2019. Revenue was $3.6 million, down 58.7%.

New figures for last week, however, are more encouraging. Hotel occupancy rates showed little variance from the week before, according to STR.

In Napa County, hotel occupancy for the week of May 10-16 was 17.5%, down 77.6% from a year earlier. Average daily rate was $107.50, declining 70.1% over the year, and revenue per available room was $18.80, down 93.3%.

The hotel occupancy rate in Sonoma County last week was 38%, down 53.3% from the same time period in 2019. The average daily rate was $100.14, down 49.4%, and revenue per available room was $38.01, reflecting a 76.3% decline.

In Marin County, hotel occupancy last week was 31.3%, down 62.3% from a year ago. Average daily rate was $106.91, a decline of 47.9%; and revenue per available room was $33.45, down 80.4%.

Solano County’s hotel occupancy last week was 45.8%, down 42.5% from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $81.70, down 24.7%, and revenue per available room was $37.38, down 56.7%.