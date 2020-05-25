Quick ramp-up of Marin County's EO Products to virus-battling sanitizer propels sales 40%

I t makes perfect sense that San Rafael-based EO Products takes on the global battle against a disease. Its operation is located in the former “Star Wars” studio master minded by renowned movie producer George Lucas.

Starting in February, the global manufacturer of personal care products shifted five of its seven production lines to hand sanitizer in varying forms.

The latest brand — the Everyone line — consists of about 75 products, including a spray hand sanitizer made with moisturizing ingredients like vegetable glycerin and organic jojoba oil. They’re enriched with alcohol derived from non-GMO sugar cane.

As of 2018, the $50 million-a-year enterprise’s product line starts in price a few dollars more than the overall inventory costing between $2.99 to $100 for consumers. They’re sold in major supermarkets such as Whole Foods, Albertsons and Grocery Outlet.

The company was founded in the San Francisco garage of Susan Griffin-Black and Brad Black, who are divorced but remain as co-chief executive officers.

Tom Feegel, who has a production packaging background, took over last July as president, managing 153 employees in three buildings spanning 20,000 square feet.

Two-thirds of the staff making up departments such as finance, sales and marketing was sent home to work. Hand sanitizer was doled out to employees on the production line. One temp contracted the virus, combating mild symptoms, Feegel said.

The plant installed more hand-washing stations, practiced social distancing, erected plexiglass dividers and set up talks to address employee concerns.

“Thank goodness I had nine months under my belt before the crisis occurred,” he said. Since he took the helm, he said the company has grown by 40%.

In February, he retooled the production lines to quadruple the capacity of product to sell as part of a major call for hand sanitizer.

We’re not just washing our hands. We have a responsibility to individual wellness. Tom Feegel, EO Products

Feegel told the Business Journal the company has donated hundreds of thousands of hand sanitizer to Lyft transit drivers and philanthropic groups, along with a special unscented version to hospitals and medical facilities. They include Marin General, U.C. San Francisco and Glide Memorial.

In April, two million bottles were produced. But Feegel plans to grow for more reasons than making money.

“We know the product we make is directly relevant to the health and safety to millions of people,” Feegel, 52, told the Business Journal.

Among its list of hygiene-inducing products from body lotion to deodorant, the foamy shower gel was created with an alternative to sodium laurel sulfate, which was found in research to cause cancer.

The development of a products’ line made with healthy ingredients, some designed to ward off disease, is EO Products way “to give consumers permission to pause and think about what’s important,” Feegel said.

“I think we’re connecting to what is essential — not just by performing minimal tasks like teaching our children the proper way to wash their hands,” Feegel said, adding his personal and professional philosophy. “We’re not just washing our hands. We have a responsibility to individual wellness.”

Be well and prosper

Marin County has long nurtured the entrepreneur and innovative type and enterprise. It’s also spawned a $4.2 trillion worldwide industry, according to the Global Wellness Institute. Wellness products and services’ sales growth has risen by 12.8% from 2015 to 2017, attributing 5.3% of global economic input to the world’s wealth.

With that wealth comes enterprises willing to shift to meet initiatives to benefit humanity in regions like Marin County that values those efforts.

“I think I never thought of how (companies) could reinvent themselves. It’s in a crisis when we can see the resilience of a community,” Marin County spokeswoman Laine Hendricks said.

Business leaders are keeping an eye on those companies “contributing to relief efforts,” said Mike Blakeley of the Marin Economic Forum.

“We see everybody stepping up — not just on a grand scale. But there’s a lot of evidence from companies playing a role in their community, so much so, I don’t know where to start,” the forum CEO said.