Marin County relax some virus restrictions

Marin County on Friday announced the addition of outdoor retail, office space, outdoor dining and curbside library services to activities subject to relaxed requirements under its shelter-in-place orders as the result of COVID-19.

The activities can restart Monday if guidelines from Marin County Public Health are followed. New guidelines for those industries to safely reopen are available at MarinRecovers.com.

As an example, for outdoor business activities, new guidelines which go into effect Monday include that curbside business may display merchandise curbside or create an outdoor retail location. They must clearly designate and mark any outdoor retail location. Local jurisdictions shall have flexibility to create outdoor space-use solutions that work for their communities.

Also permitted starting Monday, with guidelines, will be outdoor dining options for restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops, brewpubs, breweries, bars, pubs, craft distilleries and wineries that provided sit-down food service before the first sheltering order that was issued March 16.

The county announcement stated that businesses preparing to reopen must complete a Site-Specific Protection Plan (SPP) to define how a business will reopen in a safe and clean manner for patrons and employees. A SPP plan template is available on MarinRecovers.com to guide businesses through the planning process.

Also Friday, the county announced greater access to Marin’s parks and beaches will be allowed beginning Monday. The county has lifted all previous restrictions on motorized access to its parks and beaches.

The next stage of reopenings are expected to include outdoor religious services and indoor retail. Barring any surges in disease transmission, those guidelines are expected to be released by June 12 to begin June 15, the county stated.