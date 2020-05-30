Hotel occupancy in North Bay region shows negligible change for week ending May 23

Hotel occupancy rates in the North Bay for the week of May 17-23 showed negligible change from the week prior, according to figures released Thursday from data analytics firm STR.

In Napa County, hotel occupancy for the week ending May 23 was 18.7%, down 77% from a year earlier. Average daily rate was $114.24 declining 74.5% over the year, and revenue per available room was $21.31, down 94.1%.

Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley, said that in the face of the coronavirus’s impact on the economy, she is projecting a 70% decline in transient occupancy tax revenue for the new fiscal year beginning July 1.

She also said the valley’s hospitality industry is beginning to recover as shelter-in-place orders ease.

“With Napa Valley restaurants now able to provide dine-in service, as well as the gradual reopening of some retail businesses (with protocols in place), Napa County residents were able to explore their own ‘backyard’ over Memorial Day,” Gallagher said.

On May 22, Visit Napa Valley and the Napa Valley Vintners jointly announced their Napa Valley Spirit campaign, which aims to support local businesses and help restore the valley’s economy as restrictions continue to lift.

Sonoma County Tourism also has launched a recovery campaign that it calls the SAFE Travels Promise.

Claudia Vecchio, SCT’s president and CEO, acknowledged in the announcement (details available at SonomaCounty.com), that concerns about coronavirus will be a reality for the county’s tourism and hospitality industry “for the foreseeable future.”

“We hope visitors will recognize their important role in assisting us get through this challenging time,” Vecchio said.

The county’s hotel occupancy rate last week was 40.5%, down 47.5% from the same time period in 2019. The average daily rate was $100.20, down 50.6%, and revenue per available room was $40.54, reflecting a 74.1% decline.

Meanwhile, hotel occupancy last week in Marin County was 32.7%, down 60.6% from a year ago. Average daily rate was $109.83, a decline of 45.9%; and revenue per available room was $35.87, down 78.7%.

Solano County’s hotel occupancy last week was 46.2%, down 41% from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $83.71, down 36.6%, and revenue per available room was $38.71, down 62.6%.