CEO of Marin County nonprofit Whistlestop to retire

Joe O’Hehir, CEO of the nonprofit Whistlestop based in San Rafael, announced plans to retire from that post on Feb. 26, 2021 after serving 12 years.

The Marin County organization works with older adults and those with disability, providing food, transportation and shelter services. The group, with a $12 million annual budget, serves more than 14,000 clients with a work force of 400 employees in Marin as well as San Francisco and Sonoma County.

In March, Whistlestop and its nonprofit partner, Eden Housing, received approvals to build its Healthy Aging Campus. The campus will include 67 units of 100% affordable senior housing along with a new Healthy Aging and Integrated Care Center in downtown San Rafael. The new campus is scheduled to open in 2022.

The nonprofit stated that it began an executive leadership transition plan in March of 2018. Highlights of the two-year plan include the appointments of Nancy Geisse as chief operating officer in January of 2019, Jeff Wands as chief financial officer in October of 2018, and Erick Villalobos as general manager of transportation services in October of 2019. Other plan highlights included the internal promotions of Ashley Baker to the position of chief people officer in July of 2018, and Yvonne Roberts to the position of chief donor relations officer in December of 2018. In addition, four new board members have recently been appointed, Paul Castro, Kevin Hogan, Douglas Reilly, and Stan Moore.

The group added that its board of directors has retained Envision Consulting to lead the CEO search process, which is expected to continue through the end of 2020. The company has offices in Los Angeles and New York.