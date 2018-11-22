Over the years, Ghilotti Bros. Inc. has transformed its health and wellness culture to better address the needs of its employees working in the construction industry.

“We let our workers know that their health is as important to us as it is to them and their families,” said President Mike Ghilotti. “Our wellness program helps our people learn how to live healthier by adopting responsible lifestyles. The smallest daily routine changes can have substantial impact on health and wellbeing. We look forward to assisting our employees in identifying these opportunities.”

After learning about healthy eating habits, Ghilotti Bros. employees encouraged each another to have nutritional lunches. A walking club was started to motivate the office staff to get away from their desks periodically. During a weight-loss challenge involving 25 workers, participants checked on each other to see if they were still keeping weight off. One employee lost 100 pounds, and 10 others achieved significant reductions.

Employees participated in the Cycle for Sight race for veterans in Napa. Every month there is a different health emphasis, such as eating right, free 15-minute head and back massages, facials for women and a session on self care where those involved bring a toy and receive self care product, or get raffle tickets offered weekly featuring 20 incentive prizes.

Field employees engage in stretching exercises before starting work. Softball teams are organized in summer, and there is a basketball hoop for pickup games at the San Rafael yard. Fresh fruit is delivered weekly.

Lunch-n-Learn educational sessions focus on biometric screening, ergonomic assessment and other topics. There is a bike machine with space for a laptop and all office employees have sit-stand desks. This year two hikes were held in San Rafael. Farmer’s Market visits were arranged for staff to purchase produce during a nutritional focus month.

Tailgate get-togethers for workers in the field feature discussions about avoiding pinch points, preventing heat illness, and getting adequate hydration. During Safety Week, cool neck towels were given to those working outdoors. Sunscreen, heavy-duty earpieces, face masks, safety glasses, hard hats and bright colored reflective jackets and vests are provided for all field staff members, along with coolers and water bottles.

In 2019 an all-employee survey will be conducted to get feedback on the company’s health program and also to gather ideas and suggestions for improving it.

“We hire employees for life, and we want them to be around for a long time,” said Aixa Santos, benefits coordinator.