At W. Bradley Electric, employees are the most valued assets.

“Workplace wellness is important to our company because management truly cares about each person’s health and well-being,” according to Stephanie Medina in the human resources group. “Our leadership understands that most of our staff member’s time is spent at work and strives to provide support, not only on the job, but in order to positively affect employee health after hours as well.”

The company has an active wellness committee and launches wellness challenges where employees can work as a team and help to motivate each other. WBE strives to continue promoting healthier lifestyle changes and lets employees know that everyone is in this quest together.

These programs achieve measurable outcomes. For example, at WBE’s last weight-loss challenge, participants lost a total of 171 pounds. A personal trainer comes into the office providing motivation and guidance to all employees.

WBE sponsors employees who engage in local charity runs, as well as fun runs, encouraging everyone to go out and become involved in physical fitness. At home, those taking part in these activities become role models for their families reflecting the fun and positive experiences they personally enjoyed.

The company provides healthy eating messages at the work site, and allows for flextime to encourage employees to include exercise and fitness in their daily schedules. Manager performance on wellness goals is incorporated into regular evaluations. The company also offers healthful food choices in its vending machines.

WBE’s focus on health encompasses three vital aspects – activity, nutrition and mental wellness. Over the past two years the company remodeled its on-site gym, added new exercise equipment and brought in a professional coach twice a week, leading to full occupancy at this center. Ergonomic stand-sit desks, available to anyone who asks for one, help employees relieve neck, back and leg tension and manage stress.