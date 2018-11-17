Marin Economic Forum — a government- and business-funded organization tasked with improving Marin County’s economic vitality — has a new CEO, one of several to lead the group in the last few years.

Mike Blakeley’s hiring was announced Thursday. He is a former Bay Area business owner who last worked as managing director for Nathan Associates Inc., a consulting firm with offices in San Francisco, as well as other locations throughout the U.S., the United Kingdom and India.

Blakeley replaces Robin Sternberg, who previously worked with the University of California, Berkeley-based American Jobs Project, and as deputy commissioner at the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The Thursday announcement stated Sternberg had left the organization last month for personal reasons. She had replaced Jim Cordeiro, who resigned as CEO from the San Rafael-based organization in January 2017, after serving less than a year. He was the third chief executive to leave the organization since 2011. Neil Stone, who had previously served as president and CEO of the Napa Valley Economic Development Corp., was hired as the forum’s first CEO in June 2011, but left after serving for six months. Steve Lockett was hired in 2015, but left after about six months as well.

MEF Chair Haden Ongaro said, “I am extremely excited to welcome Mike Blakeley, who has extensive experience working with both the public and private sector achieving measurable economic successes. His combination of international experience and love for Marin will be a huge asset to our community.”

Blakeley received his bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of Oregon, and his master’s in international economics from Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey.