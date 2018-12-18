Jeff Wands has been hired as chief financial officer at Whistlestop, a nonprofit that promotes the independence, well-being and quality of life for older adults and people living with disabilities in Marin County. In his new role, Wands will report to CEO Joe O’Hehir, and be responsible for Whistlestop’s financial management, forecasting, reporting, and risk management, as well as information technology and facilities management.

Wands, a Fairfax resident, comes to Whistlestop after nine years at Westcoast Children’s Clinic, a private, nonprofit children’s psychology clinic in Oakland, where he served as its CFO. The organization's announcement stated that prior to Westcoast Children’s Clinic, Wands was CFO at Connecticut Humane Society and vice president of Finance at Kelson Physician Partners.

Wands has a bachelor’s of science degree in business administration with a concentration in finance and a master’s of science degree in business administration with a concentration in computer information systems.

Founded in 1954 as Marin Senior Coordinating Council, Whistlestop promotes the independence, well-being and quality of life for older adults and people living with disabilities in Marin County.

Earlier this fall, the organization filed as application with the City of San Rafael to partner with Novato-based BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop a $32 million senior housing and healthy aging center in that city.