Each year, the Journal checks in with some of the key figures in commercial banking in Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties. Here is our conversation with Todd Allen, executive vice president and North Bay market president for Presidio Bank.

What two or three elements of the commercial banking business have changed in the last five years?

Community banking is certainly always evolving. The biggest recent change in commercial banking has been the need to understand our clients in even more detail. The increased knowledge allows us to be even more responsive to our client’s complex needs.

In the North Bay specifically, what market forces might change significantly in 2019 and beyond, and why?

Related Stories Insights from 12 North Bay leaders in commercial banking

Biggest market force facing us in the coming year will be the projected rate increases expected in 2019. These rate increases will directly increase the cost of commercial and especially construction lending at a time when Sonoma County is in the middle of rebuilding from the recent fire. We look forward to working with local businesses to continue assist in rebuilding Sonoma County.

How have customer profiles and requirements changed? For example, are customers generally more cautious or bullish in their projects?

Our client profile is becoming more and more complex as they diversify and expand into additional markets and industries. This change requires us to consistently communicate with our clients to allow us to proactively address their needs.

What’s your institution’s long term view for business in the North Bay?

We have a very bullish long term view of the North Bay. The area’s desirable geographic location and educated population give the North Bay everything it needs for continued long term economic vitality.

Most inspiring commercial banking story you were part of in the past two years?

There are many however, recently, we’ve seen an increasing number of requests for multi-family property acquisition/renovation loans. There is great satisfaction working closely with clients to consistently meet tight funding deadlines while getting their financing in place for upcoming renovations. It’s always exciting to support quality housing at a time when it so greatly needed in the North Bay.