Sutter Health consolidates Marin County medical offices as Marin General Hospital expands

CHERYL SARFATY AND JEFF QUACKENBUSH

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | January 18, 2019, 1:41PM

| Updated 2 hours ago.

Sutter services relocating to Novato addresses

100 Rowland Way

Child Development Center

Novato Community Hospital Physical Therapy

101 Rowland Way

Institute for Health and Healing

Lab

Primary Care

Psychiatry

165 Rowland Way

Bariatric Surgery

Breast Surgery

Electrophysiology

Endocrinology

Epileptology and Neurosurgery

Head, Neck and Plastic Surgery

Hepatology

Maternal Fetal Medicine

Neurology

Urogynecology

Sutter Health and Marin General Hospital are breaking up — again.

Sutter Health, which shares medical office space with Marin General Hospital in both San Rafael and Greenbrae, has opted not to renew its lease when it expires on March 31, according to both hospitals.

Sutter will be relocating out of its leased medical offices at 1350 S. Eliseo Drive in Greenbrae, and at 4000 Civic Center Drive in San Rafael, according to spokesman Dean Fryer. The Greenbrae offices Sutter is vacating already were partly occupied by Marin General under sublease.

Sutter will consolidate the health care services it currently provides at those locations to Novato, where it already has a large presence on Rowland Way. Relocation dates are being finalized but all will happen in March, he said, adding that renovations are underway in Novato to accommodate the incoming services.

“We are viewing this as an opportunity to pull together primary and specialty care services into one convenient location in Novato, allowing us to coordinate our patients’ care more closely,” Fryer said. (See the fact box for a complete list of services Sutter currently provides at Marin General).

Sutter doesn’t plan to lay off anyone as a result of the relocation, Fryer said.

“All affected employees currently at Greenbrae and San Rafael will be placed in positions within Sutter,” he said. “Most will relocate to Novato; a few will be placed in other Sutter sites.”

Sutter employs approximately 380 people in Marin County; 310 work at Novato Community Hospital, Fryer said.

Sutter’s other hospitals in the North Bay include Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, Sutter Solano Medical Center in Vallejo and Sutter Lakeside Hospital in Lakeport.

Marin General will take over 38,000 square feet of medical offices on the second floor of the 4000 Civic Center Drive building in San Rafael, according to Haden Ongaro, part of the Newmark Knight Frank real estate brokerage team for San Francisco-based owner PSAI Realty Partners.

The 10-year lease, which Marin General said includes two five-year renewal options, doesn’t include the balance of Sutter’s 60,000 square feet there currently, located on the first floor. That general-purpose office space was subleased to Telltale Games, Ongaro said. The videogame developer, best known for “The Walking Dead” adaptation, shut down in September.

Marin General will offer a variety of outpatient services in the space being vacated by Sutter, according to Marin General spokeswoman Jamie Maites.

“Some of the services being considered include primary care, urgent care, imaging, lab and physical therapy,” said Maites, adding that details will be announced once plans are finalized. The new medical offices are expected to open to patients sometime in the second half of the year, she said.

Maites said more jobs may be added once all is said and done. Marin General currently employs nearly 2,100 people, including hospital and outpatient clinic employees.

This won’t be the first time Sutter and Marin General have exchanged local facilities. In 2010, Sutter turned over operation of the existing Greenbrae hospital to Marin Healthcare District after several years of court battles over revenue sharing. By that time, Sutter already had secured other real estate in Marin for medical offices.

In 2008, Sutter bought 11.3 acres, with Marin Square shopping center and surrounding commercial space at the south side of the Highway 101-Interstate 580 interchange in San Rafael. A few years later, the provider leased 30,000 square feet at 4000 Civic Center, later expanding it to as much as 74,000 square feet and adding an entrance for patients separate from the other building tenants.

Sutter sold the San Rafael land in August for nearly $30 million to a southern Marin-based real estate investor.

Marin General also has been scouting for additional facilities in the past several years as the project took shape for its new earthquake-protected hospital, nicknamed MGH 2.0. The four-story, 260,000-square-foot replacement hospital is set to be complete by the end of this year, opening for patient care in mid-2020.