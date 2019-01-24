Nancy Geisse has been hired for a newly created position of chief operating officer for San Rafael-based Whistlestop, a nonprofit working with older adults and people living with disabilities in Marin County.

Geisse joined Whistlestop as a consultant in September to complete a three-year strategic business plan for the organization’s transportation services division. She worked to “prepare Whistlestop for growth, as the organization prepares to evolve its transportation services business model to enhance its mission, and ultimately serve more people in need,” the group said.

“We’re taking on housing and healthcare challenges for Marin older adults on behalf of our community,” CEO Joe O’Hehir said in the announcement. “In order to do this, it’s essential we have a solid executive leadership team in place with a high level of experience and a strong desire to improve the quality of life in our community. Right now, we serve 14,000 people. Can we double that in the next 5-10 years? That’s our goal, and in order to reach it, we must have the right infrastructure and the right executive leadership team to take us there.”

Prior to Whistlestop, Geisse was vice president of strategy and business development at Uppercase Branding. She also served as director of project management at Certain Solar, executive vice president at Trio Energy, and chief executive officer and founder of MedStep Health Services. Geisse also ran a consulting practice, providing strategic, financial and business development services to several companies.

Geisse holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematical sciences from Stanford University, where she graduated phi beta kappa, and an MBA degree from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

This newly created position comes on the heels of two additional C-level officer positions new to Whistlestop. Jeff Wands was appointed chief financial officer in October and Yvonne Roberts was named chief donor relations officer in December.

The organization, along with Novato-based BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., recently ﬁled an application with San Rafael to develop a downtown healthful-aging campus with affordable housing for older adults.