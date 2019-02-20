Corte Madera-based Authent Advisors, Inc. will be acquired as of April by a Kansas-based Mariner Wealth Advisors.

Mariner, which provides investment advice to individuals and companies, announced the acquisition Tuesday via press release.

Authent provides financial planning, investment management, and tax preparation and consulting services and had five employees and approximately $285 million in assets under management as of Dec. 31, according to the release. The purchase price wasn't disclosed.

“After joining Mariner Wealth Advisors, the Authent team will continue to provide clients with the same level of service and support, from the same location,” the release said.

“We sought to create a path for our firm that we believe will allow us to achieve long-term success and security for both our clients and associates,” said Authent owner Peggie Daly in a statement.

“I am confident the partnership with Mariner Wealth Advisors will help us accomplish those goals.”

Mariner lists 27 locations on its website, including an office in San Francisco, and painted the acquisition as part of a broader expansion plan. The company was founded in 2006 and handles more than $24 billion in assets under advisement billion as of January.

Mariner President and CEO Marty Bicknel, announced the firm’s national expansion plans in 2018, according to the press release.

The firm acquired Martin Financial Group based in New Albany, Indiana, this month and Patriot Wealth Management in Houston in January.